High Court sets aside appointment of junior draftsman in Haryana dept

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has set aside appointment of a junior draftsman in the Department of Town and Country Planning, Haryana, and imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

A bench of Justice Vikram Aggarwal passed the order while hearing a petition of Shakti Raj, who had sought quashing of the appointment.

Shakti Raj contended before the high court that vide advertisement dated December 1, 2015, online applications were invited by HSSC for recruitment to different posts, and he applied for the post of junior draftsman by way of an online application. A written examination was conducted on May 18, 2017, for it. The petitioner appeared for it and cleared it vide result dated August 10, 2017. The petitioner had got 98 marks in the written examination.

As per the petitioner, the applicants were then called for an interview and thereafter the result was declared on May 15, 2018. The petitioner did not succeed.

But on a perusal of the result, the petitioner found that two candidates – among the initial four candidates – were called for the interview despite they obtaining only 94 marks in the written examination.

The petitioner alleged that the whole exercise was carried out by the respondents to illegally select and appoint the respondent-candidate, despite the fact that the woman candidate had less marks than the petitioner and was not even eligible to be called for the interview.

The HSSC in reply averred that during the scrutiny of documents after the declaration of the result of the written examination, the petitioner was disqualified as he did not mention his salary in his experience certificate. Also, once the petitioner had appeared for the interview and had participated in the entire process, it was not open for him to subsequently challenge the selection process.

Justice Aggarwal after hearing the matter opined that the HSSC had adopted a totally illegal procedure with a view to appoint respondent (another candidate). It has to be borne in mind that HSSC was dealing with public appointments and was expected to adopt a fair and transparent procedure without extending any favour to anyone. However, instead of adopting a transparent procedure, HSSC manipulated the process thereby not only committing an illegality but also shaking the trust of the common man.

Justice Aggarwal asserted that the petitioner and another candidate were left out on the ground that they were ineligible as their experience certificate did not mention the salary. They were left out wrongly as experience was not even a requirement as the petitioner was an intermediate in architecture.

Thus setting aside the appointment in question, the high court ordered the HSSC to re-frame the final result and offer appointment accordingly.

“Further, for having committed this illegality, this court deems it appropriate to impose costs of Rs 1,00,000 on HSSC. It is expected that the state of Haryana will look into the matter and fix the responsibility for the illegality committed by HSSC,” the high court said.