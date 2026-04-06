High alert in Chandigarh after schools, mayor’s office and UT secretariat get bomb threats

Extensive search and sanitisation operations were carried out across all sites mentioned in the email, including the Chandigarh secretariat. (File Photo)

Panic gripped Chandigarh on Monday morning after multiple schools, including St Stephen’s School, Shivalik Public School, and Ryan International School, along with the mayor’s office and the Union Territory secretariat, received emails warning of bomb blasts.

The emails arrived around 9.21 am, triggering immediate evacuations and a massive security response across key locations.

According to sources, the email contained explicit references to explosions at schools, mentioning a specific timing of “1.11” for the blasts. It also referred to possible attacks at the mayor’s office at “2.11” and the secretariat at “3.11”. Additionally, the sender warned of a grenade attack at Gandhi Bhawan on a university campus at night.