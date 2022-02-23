Heroin worth Rs 1 crore siezed, cops book three

The CIA 1 of Ambala police arrested three persons including a woman for smuggling heroin near Vatika City Ambala on Sunday night. The heroin, 300 grams in weight, was recovered from the accused and was valued to Rs 1 Crore. A case was registered against them under NDPS Act.

The accused were identified as Rahul alias Lallu and Rohit, both residents of Deha colony in Ambala and the woman was identified as Simran Kaur. The investigating team produced them in the court from where Rahul was remanded in police custody for one day and the other two were sent to judicial custody.

A team headed by the ASI Dara Singh, on receiving a tip-off, had barricaded the roads leading to Kaula. The three reached the village in a car. The team barricaded the road near Mayara Green Apartment, Vatika City. Upon checking, the police found a polythene bag with Rahul, with 300 grams heroin.

All the three were taken to Sector 9 PS HUDA Colony. The police found that they smuggled drugs earlier too and had been delivering it to people outside Ambala.