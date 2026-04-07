Heroin worth over Rs 6 crore recovered in Panchkula, BCA graduate arrested

Police recovered 3.89 kg of heroin from the accused, which is estimated to be worth more than Rs 6 crore in the international market. (Source: File)

In a major narcotics bust, Panchkula police has arrested a 23-year-old BCA graduate and claimed to have recovered heroin worth over Rs 6 crore along with Rs 15 lakh in drug money.

Addressing a press conference, DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amarinder Singh said that a team from Crime Branch in Sector 26, on April 5 arrested Lovjot Singh, a resident of Jalalabad in Fazilka district, Punjab. He was apprehended near Kundi village in Sector 20, Panchkula.

Police recovered 3.89 kg of heroin from the accused, which is estimated to be worth more than Rs 6 crore in the international market. An additional Rs 15 lakh in cash, suspected to be proceeds of drug trafficking, was also seized.