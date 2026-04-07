Heroin worth over Rs 6 crore recovered in Panchkula, BCA graduate arrested

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In a major narcotics bust, Panchkula police has arrested a 23-year-old BCA graduate and claimed to have recovered heroin worth over Rs 6 crore along with Rs 15 lakh in drug money.
Addressing a press conference, DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amarinder Singh said that a team from Crime Branch in Sector 26, on April 5 arrested Lovjot Singh, a resident of Jalalabad in Fazilka district, Punjab. He was apprehended near Kundi village in Sector 20, Panchkula.
Police recovered 3.89 kg of heroin from the accused, which is estimated to be worth more than Rs 6 crore in the international market. An additional Rs 15 lakh in cash, suspected to be proceeds of drug trafficking, was also seized.
Police investigations revealed that the accused, a BCA graduate, had allegedly sourced the consignment directly from the Pakistan border. He had been staying in a rented accommodation in Chandigarh and was planning to distribute over 3 kg of heroin across the Tricity — Panchkula, Chandigarh, and Mohali — within just seven days.
A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 20 police station. The accused was produced before a court on April 6, which granted a four-day police remand for further interrogation.
During questioning, he admitted to using Chandigarh as his operational base.
Police said the breakthrough is linked to an earlier arrest made on April 3, when the Crime Branch had apprehended Sahil, a resident of Dera Bassi, from Tabar village in Raipur Rani with 310 grams of heroin. During interrogation, Sahil revealed that he procured the drugs from his cousin Satnam Singh. Acting on this lead, police arrested Satnam Singh on April 5, who in turn identified Lovjot Singh as the main supplier.
The DCP stated that this is the second-largest heroin seizure in Haryana and the biggest-ever recovery in Panchkula district.
Panchkula Police Commissioner (ADGP) Sibhash Kabiraj said, “This seizure is not just an arrest but a decisive blow to a cross-border supply chain. We will trace the network to its roots and ensure that every individual involved is brought to justice”.
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