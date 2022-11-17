scorecardresearch
Heroin & poppy husk worth Rs 800 cr burnt in Amritsar

Punjab Police have destroyed over 151 kg heroin and 11 quintals of poppy husk, valued at over Rs 800 crore in the international market, by burning them in a furnace in Amritsar on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said, “The process of destruction was completed by a high-level drug disposal committee of contraband under the chairmanship of Inspector General Counter Intelligence Rakesh Agrawal. Members of the high-level drug disposal committee including Assistant Inspector General (AIG) State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann, AIG SSOC Fazilka Lakhbir Singh, AIG CI Amritsar Amarjit Singh Bajwa and DSP SSOC Harwinderpal Singh.”

The spokesperson added that “the case properties of drug cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 at SSOC, Amritsar and Fazilka was destroyed at Khanna Paper Mill Amritsar on Tuesday”.

The spokpesperson informed that “apart from this, the disposal certificate for opium weighing 40.5 Kg was also issued by Range Level Drug Disposal Committee for depositing the same in Government Opium & Alkaloid Works, Neemuch (MP)”.

