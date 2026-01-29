42 kg heroin, 4 grenades seized in Amritsar, links to cross-border networks suspected

Police said it recovered 42.98 kg of heroin, four hand grenades, a pistol, 46 live .30 bore cartridges and an abandoned motorcycle. (File Photo)

Punjab Police has recovered 42.9 kg of heroin, four hand grenades and other ammunition in Amritsar, which could be linked to cross-border narco-terror networks, DGP Gaurav Yadav Thursday said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the recovered narcotics, arms, and explosives were dropped via drones from across the international border, indicating the involvement of an organised cross-border narco-terror network, Yadav said.

The DGP said the subsequent investigation led to the detention of two individuals, both residents of Amritsar and further investigation is underway to trace the absconding accused and uncover the wider conspiracy.

Police said it recovered 42.98 kg of heroin, four hand grenades, a pistol, 46 live .30 bore cartridges and an abandoned motorcycle.