42 kg heroin, 4 grenades seized in Amritsar, links to cross-border networks suspected

Preliminary investigation revealed that the recovered narcotics, arms, and explosives were dropped via drones from across the international border, indicating the involvement of an organised cross-border narco-terror network.

By: Express News Service
2 min readAmritsarUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 08:40 PM IST
Police said it recovered 42.98 kg of heroin, four hand grenades, a pistol, 46 live .30 bore cartridges and an abandoned motorcycle. (File Photo)
Punjab Police has recovered 42.9 kg of heroin, four hand grenades and other ammunition in Amritsar, which could be linked to cross-border narco-terror networks, DGP Gaurav Yadav Thursday said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the recovered narcotics, arms, and explosives were dropped via drones from across the international border, indicating the involvement of an organised cross-border narco-terror network, Yadav said.

The DGP said the subsequent investigation led to the detention of two individuals, both residents of Amritsar and further investigation is underway to trace the absconding accused and uncover the wider conspiracy.

Police said it recovered 42.98 kg of heroin, four hand grenades, a pistol, 46 live .30 bore cartridges and an abandoned motorcycle.

“The operation is a direct outcome of actionable and credible intelligence generated through the Village Defence Committees (VDCs), a flagship initiative of the state government, aimed at institutionalising community participation in internal security and anti-drug efforts,” a senior officer said.

DIG (Border Range) Sandeep Goel said that acting on the inputs received through the VDC network, they intercepted a motorcycle in Oothian village. On sensing police presence, the suspects abandoned the motorcycle and the consignment and fled towards the adjoining fields. A search and area domination exercise in the surrounding fields, led to the recovery of narcotics, arms and explosives consignment.

SSP, Amritsar Rural, Suhail Qasim Mir said that an intensive investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the remaining accused, trace forward and backward linkages, and dismantle the entire network.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Explosive Substances Act at Police Station Rajasansi in Amritsar Rural.

