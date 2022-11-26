scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

Two held with heroin in separate cases

According to the police, Harjeev Kumar (50), a resident of Sector 21 D, Chandigarh, was arrested near Tota Park and 50 grams heroin was recovered from him

Two people were arrested in separate cases (Representational)

The Crime Branch of Chandigarh Police arrested two people in separate cases, for allegedly possessing 50 and 25.8 grams of heroin on Thursday.

According to the police, Harjeev Kumar (50), a resident of Sector 21 D, Chandigarh, was arrested near Tota Park and 50 grams heroin was recovered from him. An FIR under Section 21 the NDPS Act was registered in Sector 19 police station, Chandigarh.

More from Chandigarh

In the second case, Rahul (56) of Sector 56, Chandigarh and recovered 25.8 grams heroin from him near a park in Sector 56. He was also booked under Section 21 of the NDPS Act, at Sector 39 police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
For minority voters, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ about partiesPremium
For minority voters, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ about parties
Constitution Day: A rare, enduring documentPremium
Constitution Day: A rare, enduring document
Isudan Gadhvi Interview: ‘We are not the Congress. We’ve forc...Premium
Isudan Gadhvi Interview: ‘We are not the Congress. We’ve forc...
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...

First published on: 26-11-2022 at 07:38:12 am
Next Story

Deepak Tinu remanded in four-day police custody

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close