Two held with heroin in separate cases

The Crime Branch of Chandigarh Police arrested two people in separate cases, for allegedly possessing 50 and 25.8 grams of heroin on Thursday.

According to the police, Harjeev Kumar (50), a resident of Sector 21 D, Chandigarh, was arrested near Tota Park and 50 grams heroin was recovered from him. An FIR under Section 21 the NDPS Act was registered in Sector 19 police station, Chandigarh.

In the second case, Rahul (56) of Sector 56, Chandigarh and recovered 25.8 grams heroin from him near a park in Sector 56. He was also booked under Section 21 of the NDPS Act, at Sector 39 police station.