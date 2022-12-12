Heroes of J&K state forces who stalled Pak invasion

Written by Brig N Jagbir Singh Grewal (Retd)

October, 22, 1947 is etched in history as the day of betrayal. It was on this day that Pakistan had surreptitiously inducted almost 30,000 armed tribesmen led by the Pakistan Army into J&K blatantly violating its ‘Standstill Agreement’ with the Maharaja of J&K. Mounted in lorries and trucks, the invaders had rolled over into Muzaffarabad and rapidly thrust towards Uri. The unrelenting Maharaja of Kashmir, Hari Singh was left with no alternative, but to counter the invasion on his own might.

In the inherent urgency, only about 200 personnel supported by machine guns and 3-inch mortars could be mustered from Srinagar’s Badami Bagh Cantonment, because a major portion of the State’s forces were deployed. Brig Rajinder Singh, the Chief of J&K Forces personally led this force, reaching Uri about 101 Kilometres from Srinagar past midnight of 22/23 October. The force was inadequate to counter the massive Pakistani invasion. So, the only feasible course was to delay and strive to defeat the invaders by deploying the force astride ridgelines.

The first clash took place short of Garhi in the morning of 23 October. The dashing Capt Prithi Singh Salathia of the State Forces, holding a dominating hilltop with his troops, decisively awaiting the rapidly advancing enemy with verve, let off a barrage of fire as soon as the Pakistani vehicle column drew within range. Gunshots rang out. Bullets flew in alarming velocity and spewed terror on the invaders. The entire vehicle column of the stunned enemy came to an abrupt freezing halt.

As bullets hit the Pakistani trucks, the hoarsely screaming, dazed occupants barged out of their trucks.

Some fell to the raining bullets, others ran rearwards in panic. The terror-stricken enemy was annihilated in hordes as they gave up their trucks in sheer fright and ran helter-skelter. While kneeling and firing at the enemy, Capt Prithi Singh was hit by enemy’s bullets on the front side of his left thigh. Inagonising pain, Capt Prithi Singh crawled,dragging his injured leg; he managed to enter the leading vehicle’s cabin. In the melee, engulfed by the dust that was raised, he commandeered this vehicle and hastily gestured to his driver to take charge.

A volley of bullets flew towards Capt PrithiSingh. His driver was hit, but the valiant driver managed to bang the vehicle on the mountain side before collapsing.

This impact shattered the windshield glass and Capt Prithi Singh was badly injured on the face and legs. In the precarious situation, tyres of this captured enemy vehicle were busted by firing bullet shots at them. Now, this mangled vehicle was like a sitting duck to be targeted without restraint.

As the enemy’s advance slowed down,Subedar Duni Chand and the gallant Dogras,occupying another dominating position,showered tremendous fire onto the enemy’s staggered vehicles. The invaders suffered almost 200 dead, as was roughly estimated. However, the badly decimated raiders still continued to build up from the rear and kept surging forward.

Eventually, the rising numbers of the enemy overwhelmed them. Subedar Duni Chand was hit by a volley of bullets that had honed on to him and he collapsed. Many gallant soldiers of his platoon also fell to the heavy fire of the surmounting raiders. So far, there were about 10 fatalities and two wounded. The grievously wounded Capt Prithi Singh had to be given 24 stitches to patch up his wounds.

On merger of State Forces with the Indian Army, Capt Prithi Singh Salathia went on to become a Lt Col. His illustrious son, RajindraSingh, distinguished himself during the 1971 Indo-Pak War as a 2/Lt with the Scinde Horse, when he was awarded the Sena Medal (Gallantry) in Shakargarh Sector.

Paucity of resources with Brig Rajinder Singh permitted only a small detachment to be positioned to dominate the immobilised enemy vehicles, so as to deter the enemy from trying to remove these. Eventually, Brig Rajinder Singh’s force came under intense enemy fire and perforce the force had to fall back on the Uri main position by last light of 23 October.

Just when they were preparing for their last ditch stand at Uri, reinforcements comprising of one infantry platoon, one section each of medium machine guns and 3-inch mortars fetched up from Srinagar. That was all that could be sent from Srinagar. Capt Jawala Singh, who had brought the reinforcements, also carried a written order from the Maharaja of Kashmir, binding Brig Rajinder Singh “to hold Uri at all costs, even if it meant fighting to the last man and the last round”.

So they were to prepare for a do or die battle. The men toiled the entire night to make their defences as impregnable as they could. But by early morning of the next day–24 October, throngs of tribesmen swarmed the Uri Bridge.Perforce the bridge had to be demolished in the face of the enemy. Not trained to fight pitched battles, the raiders resorted to their usual method of outflanking the defences and they tried cutting off the rear of the defenders.

Consequently, it became aimless to hold worthless ground when the enemy could have outmanoeuvred and taken a free run to Srinagar.

So, Brig Rajinder Singh had no other option but to up-stake his force and withdraw rearwards to Mahora to fight the next battle. The leading vehicle of Brig Rajinder Singh’s column reached Mahora, about 80 kilometresshort of Srinagar, around 10.30 p.m. of 24October. By early dawn of 25 October, the enemy raiders fiercely attacked the hastily prepared defences at Mahora, but this attack was repulsed.

Realising that his defences were once again untenable, Brig Rajinder Singh withdrew to Buniyar. Here he peremptorily ordered Capt Jawala Singh and Lieutenant Nasib Singh to demolish the two footbridges that spanned the Jhelum River. The bridges were destroyed, but not before some enemy elements had crossed over and spilled across to the other side of the river.

Brig Rajinder Singh’s force could break contact with the raiders by midnight, but by then the enemy had already moved a few kilometres behind the defenders and managed to establish a road block in the rear. To beat this roadblock, the vehicles of Brig Rajinder Singh’s force rushed through with persistent determination.

It was past midnight of 26/27 October. The driver of the second last vehicle in which Brig Rajinder Singh was travelling was hit by sporadic enemy fire. Pushing and elbowing the now almost limp body of the driver aside to the corner of the driver’s cabin, Brig Rajinder Singh scrambled for space and grabbed the driving wheel. But soon Brig Rajinder Singh too was shot in the leg. Then it was not feasible for the Brigadier to drive.