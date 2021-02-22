Chandigarh heritage items set to go under hammer in Australia, USA

Another auction of Chandigarh heritage items will be held in the USA on February 25.

Another item of Chandigarh heritage will go under the hammer, this time in Australia, in an auction to be held on March 2. Meanwhile, another auction of Chandigarh heritage items will be held in the USA on February 25.

A letter sent by member of heritage protection cell, Ajay Jagga, citing “Advance Intimation for initiating inquiry into auction of Chandigarh Heritage goods”, said that one article will go under the hammer for 8,000 to 12,000 Australian Dollars, which amounts to Rs 4.57-6.85 lakh.

“I am humbly approaching you, as the number of auctions is going up and up– Step in with the help of local law enforcing agencies and initiate an inquiry into the auction of Chandigarh heritage items and probe as to how these banned items have gone beyond the territory of India, in violation of the MHA orders issued on February 22, 2011. The auction is set to be held on March 2 in Australia,” said the letter written by Jagga to S Jayashankar, Union Minister for External Affairs and A Gitesh Sarma, Indian High Commissioner to Australia.

The letter specified that the items for auction include “cabinet from the High Court, Chandigarh, 1955-56 teak, with three doors and two drawers and open shelving to the reverse.”

Jagga said, “The representation is filed in accordance with the Article 51A of the Constitution of India, which says “it shall be the duty of every citizen of India—(f) to value and preserve the rich heritage of our composite culture; (i) to safeguard public property. Therefore you are kindly requested to look into the matter so that the auction of our smuggled heritage items can be stalled, after ascertaining the facts.”