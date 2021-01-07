Chandigarh: 14 heritage items worth Rs 1.75 crore to be auctioned at Luxembourg

A set of two armchairs has reserve price between 20,000 and 30,000 Euros and set of two stools has reserve price between 7000 and 8000 Euros.

There is no stopping of Chandigarh heritage auction abroad.

Now, on January 10, as many as 14 heritage items designed by Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret will go under the hammer at Luxembourg. The items are worth Rs 1.75 crore.

On the list of items that will go under the hammer are rare office cane chair designed by Pierre Jeanneret that has its reserve price between 3500 and 4000 Euros while two sets each of office cane chairs designed by Jeanneret are between 2800 and 3000 euros, administrative office in teak that has its reserve price between 16000 and 18000 euros.

Set of two Senate committee chairs and set of two easy armchairs designed by Jeanneret have reserve price between 16000 and 20000 euros.

A square table or cafeteria table has a reserve price between 6000 and 7000 euros and suite of six dining chairs between 18000 and 20000 euros, ‘rare and exceptional low fireside chair’ designed by Jeanneret for 16000 to 18000 euros, student chair for 3000 to 4000 Euros, small desk for 8000 to 10000 Euros, a teak sofa for 25000 to 30000 Euros.

A set of two armchairs has reserve price between 20,000 and 30,000 Euros and set of two stools has reserve price between 7000 and 8000 Euros.

Ajay Jagga, a member of Heritage Protection Cell, has written a letter to Ambassador of India in Luxembourg.

“The auction by foreign auction houses of Indian heritage is all-time high, causing a huge loss to nation’s prestige apart from violation of ban and as such it is appealed that our embassy may be alerted and be asked to help in initiating inquiry. UN may also be approached reminding its international commitment to UNESCO to combat trafficking of cultural objects.”

“The representation is filed in accordance with Article 51A of the Constitution of India, which says, ‘It shall be the duty of every citizen of India—(f) to value and preserve the rich heritage of our composite culture; (i) to safeguard public property.’ Hence you are requested to look into the matter so that the auction of our smuggled heritage items can be stalled, after ascertaining the facts,” Jagga added.