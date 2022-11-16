Heritage furniture thefts: French police officials hold talks with Chandigarh counterparts

Two members of a French delegation, which had arrived in Chandigarh, Wednesday met DGP Praveer Ranjan at his office in police headquarters, Sector 9, and discussed various aspects related to heritage furniture thefts held in the Union Territory over the past many years. The delegation also interacted with Senior Superintendent of Police (UT) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, Superintendent of Police (City) Shruti Arora, and Superintendent of Police (Crime) Manoj Kumar Meena.

The French team comprised Nathalie Chanvallon, a judicial police officer from France, and Febrice Cotelle, a police chief at France Embassy in Delhi. The delegation was accompanied by advocate Ajay Jagga, a member of the UT Heritage Protection Cell.

Sources said that the delegation held deliberation on many issues, including the acquittal of six suspects in a case of heritage furniture theft, expediting the trial in other heritage furniture theft cases, making the police officers aware about the importance of heritage furniture and the need for its security in Chandigarh.

At least nine theft cases of heritage items, many of them designed by Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret, were reported in Chandigarh between 2015 and 2022. Many of these stolen artifacts were smuggled out to Europe and went under the hammer at auction houses in foreign cities, including the French capital of Paris, which led to a strong campaign in the Union Territory to restore the lost heritage of Chandigarh.

In January 2016 a group of six persons decamped with 15 chairs and one table, all heritage furniture designed by Le Corbusier, from the storeroom of Government College of Arts, Sector 10, Chandigarh. However, six years later the District Court of Chandigarh acquitted all the six accused in the high-profile theft, which took place a few days before the visit of the then French President Francois Hollande to the Government Museum in Chandigarh.

Praveer Ranjan reportedly promised the French team the police department’s full cooperation in the preservation of the heritage property. He also agreed with the suggestion to hold a workshop for the Chandigarh police personnel to highlight the importance of furniture and other items of heritage value.

“The interaction with Chandigarh police officers was not in the schedule of the French delegation but the two French officers, who belong to law enforcement agencies, decided to interact with the police officers on their own. It reflects that the French government is serious on the issue of auctioning of Chandigarh heritage items in their country,” sources said.

However, other eight delegation members Wednesday visited Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Sector 12, and Panjab University (PU) to inspect the heritage furniture being used in the two educational institutions. The 10-member delegation from France arrived in Chandigarh Tuesday.