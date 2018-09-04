Heritage furniture theft in Chandigarh: Scrap dealer got clue from open auction

Recovered heritage furniture items from house of Harbhajan Singh. (Express Photo) Recovered heritage furniture items from house of Harbhajan Singh. (Express Photo)

It was an open auction of scrap materials in the Punjab finance and planning department building at Sector 33 when a scrap dealer saw heritage furniture lying dumped in the basement unguarded and roped in AC mechanic Harbhajan Singh as well as a peon of the department to steal the furniture around three months back.

Police have identified one of the peons out of the nine, who was involved in the heritage furniture theft, as well as the scrap dealer but are yet to make any arrest.

The scrap dealer, who was in touch with Mumbai people, has paid Rs 60,000 to the peon and Harbhajan for stealing two heritage chairs.

Sources said, “AC mechanic Harbhajan Singh also disabled CCTV cameras installed at the entrance of the building prior to stealing the heritage items from the basement of the building. So far, six chairs and three tables, which were designed by Le Corbusier and his nephew Pierre Jeanneret, were recovered from the house of Harbhajan Singh at Milakh village near Mullanpur in Mohali district. Harbhajan Singh, who is in police custody, has revealed the name of the peon and identified the picture of the scrap dealer, who had also been arrested earlier in connection with the theft of heritage furniture from the storeroom of the General Hostel in Sector 15.”

Harbhajan was arrested by a team of the Operations Cell from Sector 25/38 light point on September 1. Since then, he is in police custody, which ends on Tuesday. The accused Harbhajan was working in the Punjab Finance and Planning Department on contract for the last one year.

A senior police officer said, “Harbhajan Singh disclosed during interrogation that he was not aware of the heritage value of the furniture but the scrap dealer lured him and one of the peons into stealing the furniture. The dealer had attended an open auction at the building and spotted the furniture lying unattended in the basement. The scrap dealer, involved in the theft, had direct links with the Mumbai men, who used to buy stolen furniture from him and shipped them to foreign shores, especially France, by sea. The scrap dealer, along with three others, were arrested in October 2016 along with his associates.”

Geeta, a section officer with the Punjab Finance and Planning Department, reported the theft of 28 items from the basement of the building on August 31. Sources said, “At this point, we cannot say whether all the stolen items were heritage but it has been established that 21 of the 28 items were heritage. We also suspect that some of the items have been transported to France.”

No inventory of heritage furniture

Sources said when a police team asked the finance and planning officials to produce a detailed inventory of all heritage items, they said there was nothing of the sort though it is mandatory according to instructions issued by the UT Administration in view of the security of heritage furniture designed by Corbusier and Jeanneret.

Sources said, “One of the officers claimed that they had made the inventory but it was destroyed in the fire, which broke out in the old office of the Punjab Finance and Planning Department in Sector 17 two years ago. Later, the office was shifted to Sector 33.” Moreover, the basement, where the furniture were kept, is unguarded and open from both sides.

