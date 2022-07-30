Heritage chairs auctioned for Rs 15.39 lakh in Monaco

A pair of heritage chairs has gone for a whopping Rs 15.39 lakh in an auction of heritage items held in Monaco, a place in Western Europe.

The chairs, Pierre Jeanneret (1896-1967) Pair of teak armchairs PJ-10104T, circa 1955-56, sold for 19,000 Euros have been sourced from residences of Panjab University and administrative buildings of Chandigarh, it is said.

Ajay Jagga, in a letter written to the Secretary General, Rajya Sabha, said, “I would like to humbly submit, in addition to my earlier submissions in respect of my ‘petition for protection of national heritage (Chandigarh Heritage Articles) from being auctioned all over the world’, that one article that is pair of chairs were auctioned in MONACO by an auction house, without any resistance from Government of India.”

He said, “In such foreign auctions, in order to claim its heritage, the burden lies on the country of origin and in this case it is India, which needs to take care of this issue for its heritage protection, by providing appropriate law/regulations/prohibitions to the foreign countries. In the absence of any law/regulations except the Constitution of India, that’s why a petition is filed, to ensure the protection of our heritage.”