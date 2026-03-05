‘Her only fault was she spoke the truth’: Mother of slain YouTuber Nancy Grewal says daughter had been facing threats

Punjabi-origin Canadian YouTuber Nancy Grewal’s murder in Windsor, Ontario, has left her family in deep shock, with her mother in Punjab alleging that the 45-year-old’s candid views on political and religious matters led to her death.

Grewal was known for her outspoken criticism of the Khalistan movement and commentary on relations between India and Canada. She was working as a caregiver and nurse in Canada, and was reportedly stabbed to death on Tuesday night while on duty at a residence she had visited as part of her work.

Canadian authorities have begun investigating the case, which has sparked concern among the Punjabi diaspora in the country.

Speaking from her home in Deol Nagar in Jalandhar, Grewal’s mother, Shinderpal Kaur, said her daughter had been receiving threats for months because of her outspoken nature. “My daughter never hesitated to speak the truth,” Kaur said, adding that many people were unhappy with her views.

She claimed that Grewal had already informed the police in Canada about the threats she had been receiving. A few months ago, her house in Windsor was allegedly set on fire, an incident the family believed was linked to her activism and strong opinions.

“My daughter demanded a proper investigation into the burning of the house,” Kaur said. “Now we want the truth behind that incident and a full investigation into her murder.”

Claims of conspiracy

Kaur alleged that her daughter’s killing may have been the result of a larger conspiracy, and named three people, including a man in Windsor. She claimed Grewal had named a few individuals she suspected of threatening her.

Kaur further alleged that a man with a covered face had once attempted to enter Grewal’s house. According to her, the intruder became nervous after noticing CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the house and fled the scene. Grewal had reportedly recognised him earlier.

“She told us about this incident and believed those people might harm her,” Kaur said, adding that Grewal had installed CCTV cameras due to safety concerns.

Among the topics Grewal addressed were issues related to religious institutions, including commentary about the head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Gurinder Singh Dhillon. She had also spoken about the meeting between the spiritual leader and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in Nabha before Majithia’s release from Nabha jail.

According to Kaur, Grewal had also been raising questions about the handling of gold belonging to a deceased man from Phagwara and was helping his family seek justice. She was reportedly warned to stop pursuing the issue, but refused to back down.

Kaur said she last spoke to Grewal on March 2. When her daughter stopped responding to calls later, the family grew worried. They eventually contacted local authorities in Canada, only to learn about her death.

“I cannot describe the pain,” Kaur said. “My daughter was brutally killed.”

Grewal moved abroad in 2018 after getting married and later settled in Canada. Before moving overseas, she had been involved in singing and performing in Punjab, but could not pursue her music career after relocating.

Her marriage ended, and she began working in the healthcare sector. As a caregiver and nurse, Nancy often visited patients at their homes and maintained close contact with her mother, frequently sharing updates about her work and daily life. “She used to tell me everything about her patients and her routine,” her mother said. “Even when she was busy, she always found time to call.”

The family has urged authorities in Canada to conduct a comprehensive investigation and ensure that those responsible for Grewal’s death are punished. “My daughter’s only fault was that she spoke the truth and tried to help others,” Kaur said through tears. “I want justice for my child.”

“The tragic case has sparked concern among community members in both Punjab and Canada, with many calling for a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing of Nancy Grewal,” a Canada-based NRI who did not wish to be named said.