Henry Nowak murder: Akal Takht Jathedar backs UK court’s life sentence for Sikh man

Sri Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj also warned against attempts to target the entire Sikh community over the Henry Nowak murder case, calling it a ‘deep-rooted conspiracy’.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readAmritsarJun 5, 2026 04:08 PM IST
Sikh man UK student murderVickrum Singh Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years for the murder of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak in 2025. (Special arrangement)
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Days after a British court sentenced Vickrum Singh Digwa, a 23-year-old Sikh man, to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years for the murder of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, expressed his heartfelt condolences to Nowak’s family.

The Jathedar said that Digwa’s punishment was justified and in accordance with the law for the crime he committed. He added that the legal process in the UK punished Digwa as it should, giving no special treatment to religious exemption, and the Sikh community agrees with the justice delivered.

“While it is necessary to punish offenders according to the law, attempts by certain forces to target the entire Sikh community over this incident, demand a ban on the Sikh article of faith, the kirpan, and engage in politics driven by hatred or racism appear to be part of a deep-rooted conspiracy,” Jathedar Gargajj said. He also called upon all Sikh organisations in the UK to stand with Nowak’s family and support them.

Digwa was sentenced for murdering Nowak, who was returning home alone after a night out with friends on December 3, 2025. Prosecutors said Digwa chased the unarmed teenager and stabbed him five times, inflicting fatal injuries to his heart and lungs.

Also Read | Indian-origin Sikh man gets life term for killing Southampton student Henry Nowak

Jathedar Gargajj said that, according to information received through prominent Sikhs in the UK, the weapon Digwa used was a Pesh Kabz, a Persian dagger and not the kirpan. He stressed that according to Sikh principles, Sikhs legitimately wear the kirpan to protect the oppressed and uphold justice, not to commit wrongdoing or injustice against anyone.

“Sikhs around the world are a peaceful, united, and law-abiding community. Wherever they reside, they contribute to the progress and prosperity of those countries while working for the welfare of humanity,” he stressed, noting that the Sikh community prays daily for the welfare of all humanity and has earned global respect through its service to mankind.

He said that the relationship between Sikhs and the UK dates back nearly 200 years. “Sikhs fought alongside Britain during the World Wars and contributed significantly to the country’s development through their hard work and dedication,” he pointed out.

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Also Read | ‘I can’t breathe’: UK police face backlash after handcuffing dying teen Henry Nowak

The Jathedar said that certain elements were trying to exploit the Henry Nowak case for political gain by attributing the actions of one individual to the entire Sikh community. He appealed to communities in the UK, the government there, and Sikhs to continue living together in harmony and to identify those who are deliberately trying to create divisions, damage communal relations, and spread hatred or racism.

“The British government should keep a close watch on individuals and groups attempting to undermine social cohesion and communal harmony,” the Jathedar said, appealing to media organisations and social media platforms to report on the matter based on facts and truth, rather than promoting hatred or prejudice against any community.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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