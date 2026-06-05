Henry Nowak murder: Akal Takht Jathedar backs UK court’s life sentence for Sikh man

Vickrum Singh Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years for the murder of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak in 2025. (Special arrangement)

Days after a British court sentenced Vickrum Singh Digwa, a 23-year-old Sikh man, to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years for the murder of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, expressed his heartfelt condolences to Nowak’s family.

The Jathedar said that Digwa’s punishment was justified and in accordance with the law for the crime he committed. He added that the legal process in the UK punished Digwa as it should, giving no special treatment to religious exemption, and the Sikh community agrees with the justice delivered.

“While it is necessary to punish offenders according to the law, attempts by certain forces to target the entire Sikh community over this incident, demand a ban on the Sikh article of faith, the kirpan, and engage in politics driven by hatred or racism appear to be part of a deep-rooted conspiracy,” Jathedar Gargajj said. He also called upon all Sikh organisations in the UK to stand with Nowak’s family and support them.