The 1962 cover-up: Archival letters say Nehru blocked defeated Army Chief from seeing blistering war report

Soon after the 1962 war with China, an inquiry committee comprising Lt Gen Henderson-Brooks and Brigadier P S Bhagat was set up to look into the reasons for the military reverses suffered by India. The Chief of Army Staff during the conflict, Gen P N Thapar, had stepped down from the post and proceeded on long leave pending retirement. When the inquiry report was finalised, Gen Thapar wanted to have a look at it and put forward his defence in case he had been named for any lapses. However, the then Defence Minister Y V Chavan refused to share the contents of the report with him.

Documents in the Nehru archives include correspondence between the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Gen Thapar regarding the Henderson-Brooks report and the fact that it was being kept a secret.

‘He was reluctant to show me the report’

On August 9, 1963, Gen Thapar wrote to Nehru saying that in accordance with his instructions, he (Thapar) saw the defence minister on July, 19, 1963. “He was reluctant to show me the report of the Enquiry, primarily because he had promised someone that the report would not be shown to me. He, however, stated that he appreciated my point of view and would like to have a couple of weeks to think over the matter. He also promised that he would not make any statement on the report without consulting me,” wrote Gen Thapar.

The former Army Chief apprised Nehru that he again tried to get in touch with the defence minister a few days ago, but was informed that the minister was not yet ready with his reply. “I was assured that as soon as the defence minister is ready, he himself will get in touch with me. His promise mentioned above was again reiterated,” he said.

Gen Thapar reminded Nehru about a request he had made to him in December 1962, soon after the war ended. “As a result of the manner in which my resignation was announced, i.e., I had gone on long leave due to reasons of health, certain unkind remarks about me are being made by some people. These remarks imply that I had failed in my duty in some way or that I ran away from my responsibilities. At my suggestion, you (Nehru) had very kindly agreed to make a statement to the press to clear my name. This has not been done so far, although I understand that you have been kind enough to make a statement to this effect in your monthly letter to the Chief Ministers dated 22nd December,1962,” he wrote.

Gen Thapar further said that as the circulation of this letter is very restricted, the statement therein has not achieved the purpose for which it was meant.

“I now request that during the coming Session of the Lok Sabha, when making a statement about the Enquiry, an opportunity should be taken to clear my name. I am sorry to have to bother you about this personal matter when you are so very busy, but you will appreciate that this small personal matter is of vital importance to me. I am making this request in writing and not personally, as I know that you are extremely busy these days,” said Gen Thapar.

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Nehru replied to Gen Thapar on the same day, i.e., August 9, 1963. “The report to which you refer is, I believe, with the Defence Minister. He was of the opinion, and I agreed with him, that this report should be kept secret as far as possible. He intends to make a statement about it in Parliament, but the report, being a secret document, will presumably not be placed in Parliament as such. Thus far, it has not been shown to any of my colleagues in the Cabinet, even,” wrote Nehru.

Nehru added that the defence minister was afraid that if he started the process of showing it to anybody else, it might not be kept wholly secret, and he wanted to avoid this.

“I realise that you are concerned in this matter, and if anything is said about you, you have a right to have your say about your part in the matter. I do not think that much is likely to be said about individuals. The defence minister will decide later on about speaking to you in regard to this matter. There is no question of your running away from your responsibilities. If the occasion arises in Parliament, I shall say something about this. That will depend on the turn of events there, “ he said.

Nehru said that the question, as he understood it, before the defence minister is not a personal question but rather what lessons may be derived from the occurrences of October and November 1962 and how to learn from them in order to avoid repetition and strengthen the defence organisation.

Henderson Brooks report a secret to this day

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The Henderson Brooks–Bhagat Report (also known as the Henderson Brooks Report) is the official Indian Army inquiry into the military operations and reverses during the Sino-Indian War of 1962.

It was commissioned in late 1962/early 1963 by General J N Chaudhuri, the then acting Chief of Army Staff.

Lt Gen T B Henderson Brooks, then commanding a Corps in Punjab, and Brig Premindra Singh Bhagat, a Victoria Cross recipient of the Second World War, were tasked to conduct the inquiry.

It was an Operations Review focused on the Army’s performance in the conflict, particularly in the Eastern (NEFA) and Western (Ladakh) sectors. The inquiry was explicitly barred from reviewing the functioning of Army Headquarters or higher civilian/political decision-making in depth, though it touched on these indirectly.

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The report was submitted in mid-1963 to the defence ministry. It remains officially classified as ‘Top Secret’ by the Government of India, citing national security and sensitivity regarding ongoing border issues with China.

Key contents and findings based on leaked portions

In March 2014, Australian-British journalist Neville Maxwell, author of India’s China War, a book believed to be based on the inquiry report, uploaded Part I of the report (approximately 126 pages) online. It has since circulated widely despite brief attempts to restrict access.

Major points from the available sections include criticism of the Nehru government’s ‘Forward Policy’ of establishing forward posts and showing the flag in disputed areas, which was deemed militarily unsound. It provoked China and stretched Indian forces thin without adequate preparation, logistics, or reserves.

It also blamed the government and Army leadership for underestimating Chinese capabilities and intentions, poor appreciation of Chinese road-building in Aksai Chin, and overall complacency about the northern border.

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Military leadership and command issues were highlighted, including shortcomings in higher military leadership, inadequate coordination, and unrealistic orders from above. The report highlighted operational lapses, poor equipment, and training deficiencies.

While restricted in scope, it indirectly pointed to political pressure and interference that overrode professional military advice. The Army was pushed into an unprepared offensive posture.

The report is often described as scathing about the overall handling of the war, which led to a major Indian defeat and territorial losses.

Successive governments across political lines have refused full declassification, arguing it could harm security interests and relations with China. Demands via RTI and parliamentary questions have been rejected.

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Henderson Brooks–Bhagat Report stands as a symbol of the 1962 debacle’s lingering questions, a detailed operational critique that India’s defence and political establishment has chosen to keep largely under wraps for over six decades.