Chandigarh: Help hired in August drugs owner, escapes with ’11L, jewellery from Sector 10 house’

A newly hired house help allegedly drugged her employer and escaped with cash more than Rs 11 lakh, jewellery, imported wrist watches, cell phone and AirPods with her accomplice, a man, in Sector 10 on Sunday. The incident took place around 11.30 am and came to light when the house owner, Arun Wadhawan (48) along with his son, Shivam, came back in the afternoon and found the entire house ransacked. Arun found his wife Mitali (42) lying unconscious.

The house help, identified as Indrani, from Nepal, was hired on August 12. The family did not get her police verification done. Sources said that Indrani was aware about the presence of a large amount of cash, jewellery and other valuables in the house. Her escape with the accomplice was recorded in CCTV installed in the locality. The footage shows that the man arrived outside the house around 11.30 am and after fifteen minutes, Indrani joined him. They were seen walking towards the main road.

Indrani served a cup of the tea to Mitali, who was sitting in the room in which the valuables were kept. Sources said that Mitali had hardly had a few sips of the tea and she lost her consciousness. When her husband and son entered the house, they found the main door ajar and the house ransacked. Police said that Indrani was hired through an agency.

Arun Wadhawan is an entrepreneur and deals in construction business. Wadhawan had recently received a payment. His elder brother resides on the first floor with his family. Later, the family informed the police control room and relatives as well as local residents, including former Chandigarh mayor, Raj Bala Malik, who reached the spot. Mitali was severely affected with the substance and had to be taken to the hospital twice.

DSP (Central) Gurmukh Singh said, “We have strong leads about the suspect and her accomplice. We have dispatched many teams to nearby bus stands and railway stations.” A case was registered at Sector 3 police station. A police team were chasing two accused, till filing of this report.