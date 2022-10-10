Help escapes after stealing valuables from shop

A 29-year-old help stole mobile phones, car keys, two tablets worth around Rs 1 lakh and some cash from the shop of his employer at NAC, Mani Majra, Saturday night. The suspect was identified as Naveen. Police said that the shop owner Ashok Bansal of Bansal Sanitary Shop had not submitted the verification of his help, Naveen, to the local police.

Police said that a set of keys to the shop is also with Naveen, who had been working at Bansal’s shop for the last five years. The theft came to light when Bansal found the valuables missing. Bansal’s car was not stolen. Sources said that a possible monetary dispute between Bansal and Naveen is also being probed. Bansal provided a picture of Naveen to the police. A case was registered at Mani Majra police station.

In a similar incident earlier, a newly hired house help drugged the house owner and escaped with cash over than Rs 17 lakh, jewellery, imported wrist watches, a cell phone and AirPods with her acquaintance, a man, in Sector 10 on September 11. Police are yet to arrest the accused in the case.