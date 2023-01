Zirakpur police booked a househelp who decamped with Rs 8 lakh cash and gold jewellery on Friday.

The incident happened at Nirmal Chaya Towers, in Zirakpur.

The complaint in the case, Namrata Aggarwal, told police that she had gone to Bangalore to meet her relatives, and her help escaped after taking the valuables.

A case under Section 381 of the IPC was registered.