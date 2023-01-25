scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Help accused of stealing cash, diamond jewellery in Chandigarh’s Sector 48

Police said the couple reported that earlier they noticed that currency notes of Rs 500 had gone missing from their house but they did not pay much attention.

The city has witnessed many cases where unverified house helps steal valuables including cash, jewellery from the employers' houses. (Representational/File)
A 19-year- old woman house help was allegedly accused of stealing cash and a diamond ring from the house of her employers in Sector 48 Tuesday, police said. The alleged accused is a resident of village Jagatpura.

The house is owned by a couple who were earlier residing in a defense area, and recently moved to Sector 48. The couple lodged a complaint at Sector 49 police station. Sources said the house of the suspected help was traced after developing information from a local washerman in Sector 48. The help and her husband were asked to appear before the investigation agency.

Police said the couple reported that earlier they noticed that currency notes of Rs 500 had gone missing from their house but they did not pay much attention.

The woman’s employer Tuesday found her gold ring with three layers of diamond missing from her purse. The help verification of the accused was pending, police said.

The city has witnessed many cases where unverified house helps steal valuables including cash, jewellery from the employers’ houses.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 02:52 IST
