Helmet pieces claim life of biker in Ambala

A helmet used for safety by a biker proved fatal when it was broken into pieces during a road accident and its pieces pierced into his head,causing profuse bleeding that led to his death.

The biker,Vijay Kumar,a resident of Bhur Mandi was returning to his residence Saturday night when a motorcycle hit his motorbike on Pinto Road,Ambala Cantonment. Vijay fell down from the bike and his helmet was damaged. The helmet shattered and one of the pieces of the helmet pierced the skull of Kumar,leading to his death.

He was then taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. The biker who had rammed into Vijays motorcycle fled from the spot after accident. The police registered a case against the unknown biker.

In another road accident,a tractor driver was killed on the approach road leading to Bari Ghel near Ambala while another person on the vehicle was injured.

The accident occurred when the tractor driver,22-year old Lakhwinder Singh,lost control of the vehicle and it fell upside down near village Ghel. Lakhwinder and another person Nirmal were buried under the tractor. Both Lakhwinder and Nirmal were taken to hospital where Lakhwinder was declared dead and Nirmal was admitted with serious injuries. The dead body was handed over to the kin after a postmortem had been conducted.

