2 held as Mohali police busts weapon suppliers’ syndicate

Mohali police on Friday arrested two people and recovered 20 country made pistols and 20 live cartridges from them. Those arrested were identified as Anil Raju and Anvir Jaam Singh Pawra, both residents of Umravati in Jalgaon district in Maharashtra. They were arrested from Kalada village near Sedwa city, Madhya Pradesh (MP).

Police claim the accused are members of a syndicate involved in supplying weapons to different gangs operating in the country. The same syndicate had supplied 70 weapons to criminals who have been nabbed by Mohali police alone. Both the villages are located on Maharashtra-MP border and the area is notorious for the manufacturing of illegal weapons.

The two were arrested on the disclosure of Paramjeet Singh Pamma who was arrested on October 28. Pamma is an active member of the Dilpreet Singh Baba and Jaspal Singh Jassi gangs.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that with these arrests they have busted a weapons supplier gang. He added that the accused were supplying high-end weapons to multiple gangs.

“Earlier, there was a supply chain consisting of middlemen from Uttar Pradesh (UP), suppliers from MP and buyers from other states. In this case, the gangsters were dealing with the suppliers directly,” the SSP said.

He added that both the accused have a criminal background and were booked under the Arms Act at Bind Marana district in MP. The police had recovered seven pistols from them.

The SSP added a team lead by SP (Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar, DSP (Investigation) Gursher Singh Sandhu and CIA staff in-charge Inspector Shiv Kumar played important role in busting the syndicate. An officer privy to the investigation said that the place from where the accused were arrested is an illegal arms hub.