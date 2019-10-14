Held guilty of hitting motorcyclist, driver acquitted, as ‘he assisted in moving injured to hospital’

OBSERVING THAT, ‘accused never ran away from the spot and assisted in moving the injured to the hospital’, the Chandigarh District and Sessions Court of Paramjeet Singh acquitted 31-year-old Ramesh Kumar of Mohali, from charges of rash driving and injuring a motorcyclist by in 2015.

The accused, Ramesh Kumar, who has been acquitted of sections 279, 337, and 338 of the IPC, was earlier held guilty and sentenced one year imprisonment along with fine of Rs 500, by the trial court of Palwinder Singh in 2018. Kumar however filed an appeal seeking to set aside the trial court order.

Ramesh Kumar, was arrested on August 20, 2015, for hitting Surjit Singh who was on a motorcycle (PB-65U-5044), with his car (CH-01-AT-6854) at the bridge of Khuda Lahora, Chandigarh. Singh had stated to police that he was hit by a car being driven in rash and negligent manner and at a high speed, coming from the side of Khuda Lahora village, while he was crossing the Dhanas road from the Khuda Lahora bridge.

He added that the car driver did not even blow horn at the motorcycle and hit him from the front side towards his right side, due to which he fell down and sustained injuries. An FIR was thus registered against Kumar at PS 11, Chandigarh.

Defense counsel, Advocate Anil Sharma, argued that Kumar’s negligence in the accident was not established, and that the Prosecution had only examined the complainant to prove the negligence. The counsel added that no independent witness was examined, and it was in fact the victim who was in a hurry and had struck into the car.

The court after hearing the arguments held that, “It is admitted by none else but by the injured that the accused was driving the car at the speed of 20 km at the time when accident occurred. The injured-complainant has also admitted that the driver of the car came and helped him.”

The court further observed, “The site plan Ex PW58 shows that the car was coming from the side of Khuda Lahora and same was on the main road whereas the injured-complainant was coming from the road leading to Khuda Lahora which was a sub lane.”

“What could be expected from the driver of the car who was travelling on the main road except for the fact that he was was to drive the car at a very low speed…it It is not that the accused was driving a bigger vehicle, he was negligent and solely responsible for the accident in which the motorcyclist suffered injuries,” the court’s judgement further said.

It finally held, “The accused never ran away from the spot and assisted in moving the injured to the hospital and this fact is admitted by none else but by the injured, shows that he (Kumar) did not have a guilty mind.”