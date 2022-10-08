scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

2 held for cheating UT resident of Rs 1.10L

The two accused were sent to judicial custody Friday.

The accused is in police custody. (Express photo)

UT Police Cyber Cell arrested two people, Abhishek Chauhan and Ravi Kant of Bijnor (UP), for cheating a UT resident of Rs 1.10 lakh. The complainant was told that his grandson beat up a man in Australia and needed money for legal assistance. Police said that the two were arrested after the bank account details and phone numbers used in the crime were traced. They were arrested from their residences in Bijnor on October 5.

Sources said that the complainant told police that he received a WhatsApp call and the caller impersonated the victim’s grandson, who is in Australia. The caller told him that he was in a club with friends, where they got into a fight with the waiter and hit him with a beer bottle on the head. He said the waiter was badly injured and admitted to a hospital. The accused then claimed that they were arrested by the local police and began to cry. He then passed on the phone to a person who introduced himself as an advocate from Delhi.

The person pretending to be the advocate then told the victim that an FIR has been registered against his grandson and his friends. He said he was defending his grandson, who has been fined by the Australian Police of 6,000 Australian dollars.

Police said that the complainant then transferred Rs 1.1 lakh in two transactions to the accused. The first transaction was made of Rs 60,000 and the second was of Rs 50,000. Inspector Ranjeet Singh, Station House Officer of Cyber Cell said, “A raid was conducted in Dhampur, Bijnor where the accused Ravi Kant was arrested. He said that his friend Abhishek had taken access of his bank account online, to deposit the fee of his sister and he provided the OTPs for the transactions in good faith. Thereafter, a raid was conducted at Abhishek’s house, where he was arrested”. The two accused were sent to judicial custody Friday.

