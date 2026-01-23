Heavy rain, storm batter Chandigarh: 3 children injured as roof collapses, trees uprooted 

An electric post that fell on a car during heavy rain and strong winds in Phase 7, Mohali, on January 23 | Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

Persistent rain accompanied by strong winds lashed the Tricity since Friday morning, disrupting normal life and triggering a series of incidents throughout Chandigarh and adjoining areas. One of the most serious incidents was reported from Manimajra, where the roof of an old house collapsed during the rain, injuring three children. Several trees were uprooted, the power supply was disrupted in parts of the city, and traffic movement was hindered due to waterlogging and fallen debris.

The children, aged between 12 and 14 years, were inside the house when the structure gave way. Local residents rushed to their aid and shifted them to a nearby hospital. Doctors said two children are stable, while one has sustained serious head injuries and was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 16.