Heavy rain, storm batter Chandigarh: 3 children injured as roof collapses, trees uprooted 

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Persistent rain accompanied by strong winds lashed the Tricity since Friday morning, disrupting normal life and triggering a series of incidents throughout Chandigarh and adjoining areas. One of the most serious incidents was reported from Manimajra, where the roof of an old house collapsed during the rain, injuring three children. Several trees were uprooted, the power supply was disrupted in parts of the city, and traffic movement was hindered due to waterlogging and fallen debris.
The children, aged between 12 and 14 years, were inside the house when the structure gave way. Local residents rushed to their aid and shifted them to a nearby hospital. Doctors said two children are stable, while one has sustained serious head injuries and was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 16.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh recorded intermittent rain along with thunderstorms over the past 24 hours. Mist and haze were also observed during different periods, followed by spells of rain and thundershowers through the early morning hours. Weather department officers said wind speeds picked up during the storm, leading to widespread damage.
In another incident, a section of the false ceiling collapsed at GMCH, Sector 32, raising concerns over infrastructure safety. However, no injuries were reported as the area was unoccupied at the time.
Tree falls on a moving two-wheeler
Strong winds uprooted several trees across Chandigarh and Mohali. In Sector 32, a tree fell on a moving two-wheeler, injuring the rider. In Sector 35-B and parts of Mohali, trees fell on houses and roads, damaging vehicles and causing traffic snarls. On the Chandigarh–Mohali road near Sectors 39 and 40, multiple trees fell simultaneously, severely affecting vehicular movement.
Power supply was also disrupted in areas such as Tribune Colony, Sector 29, after trees brought down electricity poles. Civic teams were deployed to clear fallen trees and restore services.
Alert for thunderstorms, hail
The weather department has issued an alert for thunderstorms and possible hail in parts of the region, advising residents to remain cautious as unstable weather conditions are likely to persist.
Meanwhile, residents alleged that the recent spell of rain and strong winds once again exposed Chandigarh’s lack of administrative preparedness, turning the ‘City Beautiful’ into a picture of disorder.
“Fallen tree branches blocked roads across several sectors, disrupting traffic and delaying emergency services, including ambulances. Residents have repeatedly warned authorities about the need for scientific pruning and regular tree audits ahead of monsoon and storm seasons, but little action has followed beyond routine assurances. Despite memoranda submitted by RWAs highlighting vulnerable trees, accountability remains unclear, with no department owning responsibility for maintenance failures,” R K Garg, a Chandigarh resident and president of Second Innings Association, said.
Protecting greenery must go hand in hand with public safety; without planning and clear responsibility, citizens remain at risk after every storm, he said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
India's Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav made a stunning comeback in their T20 match against New Zealand, with Kishan scoring a half-century and Yadav securing his first in 23 innings. Together, they led India to a swift victory, with Kishan's explosive knock of 76 off 32 balls and Yadav's 67 off 25 balls. The captain's return to form and Kishan's revival came at a crucial time.