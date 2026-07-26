Heavy rain batters Himachal: Orange, yellow alerts on; 134 roads shut, power & water supply disrupted

People cover themselves with umbrellas amid rainfall, in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

As many as 134 roads remained closed due to landslides and flash floods triggered by torrential rains, and 78 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) and 35 water supply systems were affected on Saturday, even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, issued an orange alert for July 28 to 30, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh.

The IMD also warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts till Sunday morning, cautioning inundation in saturated soils and low-lying areas.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 25 and 26.