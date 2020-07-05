Heavy rain could play havoc in Mohali district

Sewerage line work in Sector 64-65, Mohali. (Express) Sewerage line work in Sector 64-65, Mohali. (Express)

The Municipal Corporation (MC) claimed to clean the drainage pipelines ahead of the monsoon season, in preparations to tackle heavy rain.

However, the city residents say that the civic body needs to do more to save the city from flooding in case of heavy rain.

The MC claimed, they continue to clean the drainage lines to avoid water logging. The city has 147.95 km long storm line capable of carrying upto 50 mm water per day despite it being a 32-year-old line. SDO Manjeet Singh said, the drainage line was capable of draining 15 mm water but with its cleaning, it can now drain up to 50 mm rain water. He added that at times, due to heavy rain, there could be a problem but for normal rain, the system is capable of taking the load. “The line has been cleaned and there must not be an issue this season,” he added.

Former Congress councilor Kuljeet Singh Bedi said, the MC always claim to clean the lines but every year there is an issue of water logging. He added that the drainage line is very old and during heavy rains, water logging is always an issue.

