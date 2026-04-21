Experts attribute rise in stomach infections to sudden spike in temperature

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With soaring temperatures, the number of cases of stomach infections, associated fever, nausea, and diarrhoea are on the rise and being reported in health facilities across Chandigarh.
According to Dr Suman Singh, director, Health Services, Chandigarh Administration, the sudden increase in temperatures has caused an increase in the number of cases of stomach and associated issues.
In the last ten days, the In-Patient Department (IPD) of the Government Medical Specialty Hospital, Sector 16 (GMSH-16), has seen 42 cases of diarrhoea, with 226 cases in the OPD and 45 IPD patients admitted. Singh says it is essential to remain hydrated and drink sufficient water at frequent intervals, even if not thirsty, and avoid direct exposure to the sun. Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated soft drinks or drinks with large amounts of sugar, and stale food, as these lead to loss of more body fluids or may cause stomach cramps, she suggested.
Dr Vikas Bhutani, director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, says the increase in cases can be attributed to seasonal change as temperature fluctuations weaken immunity, and respiratory viruses like influenza, parainfluenza, hemophilus influenza, etc, spread more easily during such transitions.
“Drinking contaminated water and eating unhygienic food leads to increased risk of tropical infections like gastroenteritis, typhoid fever, and tropical illnesses. Street food, cut fruits, and improperly stored food are major sources, as is poor hand hygiene. Viral spread, flu-like illness increases in crowded areas,” says Bhutani.
Stressing that water safety is most important to avoid stomach infections, Bhutani recommends that one must drink only boiled, filtered, or RO water, avoid ice in drinks outside, and use clean water for brushing teeth as well. “Dehydration can manifest in different ways, ranging from giddiness to exhaustion and abdominal discomfort.”
Don’t eat cut fruits sold outside, raw salads in marriage parties and restaurants and street food. Opt for freshly cooked and hot meals made at home and maintain hand hygiene, suggests Bhutani.
“Refrigerate leftovers promptly, and do not consume food kept at room temperature for more than 4–5 hours. Strengthen immunity by maintaining adequate hydration, eating a balanced diet, having at least 6-8 hours of good sleep, and avoiding stress,” the expert adds.
To avoid food poisoning. Dr Rakesh Kochhar, former head, department of gastroenterology, PGI, Chandigarh, recommends being vigilant about the shelf life of foods and, if cooked, ensuring that they do not lie around unrefrigerated for over two hours.
“Do not consume stale cream, mayonnaise, cheese and uncooked or partially cooked vegetables like those in some Chinese dishes and salads. Avoid ice cubes in public places if you are not sure whether the water in these is filtered or not. Meat, chicken and fish have limited shelf life; cook and consume them within a day. Be extra careful with water, milk products and salads, and consult a doctor for treatment,” Kochhar says.
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