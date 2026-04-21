Experts attribute rise in stomach infections to sudden spike in temperature

It is essential to remain hydrated and drink sufficient water at frequent intervals, even if not thirsty, and avoid direct exposure to the sun. (File)

With soaring temperatures, the number of cases of stomach infections, associated fever, nausea, and diarrhoea are on the rise and being reported in health facilities across Chandigarh.

According to Dr Suman Singh, director, Health Services, Chandigarh Administration, the sudden increase in temperatures has caused an increase in the number of cases of stomach and associated issues.

In the last ten days, the In-Patient Department (IPD) of the Government Medical Specialty Hospital, Sector 16 (GMSH-16), has seen 42 cases of diarrhoea, with 226 cases in the OPD and 45 IPD patients admitted. Singh says it is essential to remain hydrated and drink sufficient water at frequent intervals, even if not thirsty, and avoid direct exposure to the sun. Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated soft drinks or drinks with large amounts of sugar, and stale food, as these lead to loss of more body fluids or may cause stomach cramps, she suggested.