Heatwave possible, no rain yet in Punjab and Haryana: MeT

The weather department Monday forecast possible heatwave for the next four days with the rise of 2 degrees Celsius temperature in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana. The department predicted no significant rainfall for the next three days in these areas except light rain at isolated places in the region. The maximum temperature was recorded at 38.2 degrees Celsius on Monday. The minimum temperature was recorded at 29.4 degrees Celsius. A detailed weather report of next five days stated, “The rainfall activity is likely to start from July 8 and likely rainfall in few to many places in the region is expected from July 8 to 10.”