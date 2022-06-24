Heatwave, paddy transplantation led to low voter turnout in Sangrur, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that heatwave and paddy transplantation was responsible for the low turnout of voters in Sangrur Lok Sabha by-election held Thursday.

On the sidelines of the first day of Budget session of Vidhan Sabha, Mann told The Indian Express, “Voters were busy in transplantation of paddy and moreover it was a hot day. That is why the voter turnout was low.”

The Sangrur seat fell vacant after Bhagwant Mann contested the Punjab Assembly polls held in February and won.

Responding to a question on whether the low turnout was an indicator of the waning popularity of the ruling party led by AAP, Mann said, “Wait for the day after. You will know. The results will be declared on Sunday.”

The voter turnout in Sangrur was 45.3 per cent during the by-elections. Mann had urged the Election Commission (EC) to extend the time of voting by two hours. The government had also officially sought the extension of polling hours. The EC had sought an explanation from Punjab Chief Secretary and Sangrur DC for seeking an extension towards the closing hours and trying to influence voters.

Read also | In CM’s native village only AAP had a polling booth

The low voter turnout has become an issue of concern for political parties in the state. While it is generally perceived that a low turnout favours the ruling party and a high turnout usually indicates anti-incumbency, the opposition parties say that Sangrur is a peculiar case. The AAP formed the government in Punjab with a mammoth mandate only three months ago. The party secured 92 seats out of 117 and yet less than 50 per cent of voters turned out in the constituency.

Mann was a two-time MP from Sangrur. He vacated the seat after getting elected to Vidhan Sabha from Dhuri.