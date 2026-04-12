‘He was a law student’: Heartbreak in Punjab as 2 more bodies recovered after Vrindavan boat capsize

Two more bodies of victims of the recent Vrindavan boat tragedy were retrieved on Sunday, taking the total number of deceased persons linked to Punjab and Haryana to 13.

Among those recovered on Sunday was the body of Dinky Bansal, 22, who had travelled with her mother, Meenu Bansal, 54. Meenu Bansal’s body had already been traced on Friday and was cremated on Saturday. The body of Rishabh Sharma, 18, a resident of Jagraon, was also recovered. His father, Umesh Sharma, visibly shaken, said, “He is dead now… was a law student.” The body of Manik Tandon, who was in his 20s, reached his hometown of Abohar on Sunday morning. He was to get married this September.

According to official sources, three people are still missing, including Monika and Yash Bhalla of Ludhiana and Pankaj Malhotra of Abohar.

So far, 13 bodies have been recovered. The deceased include Rakesh Gulati, 64, and his wife Anju Gulati, 62, Meenu Bansal, 54, and her daughter Dinky Bansal, 22, all residents of Dugri Urban Estate Phase-2 in Ludhiana. From the Jagraon constituency of Ludhiana district, the victims include Kavita Behal, 49, her son Madhur Behal, 24, Charanjit Behal, 58, his wife Pinky Behal, 56, Ishan Kataria, 24, and Rishabh Sharma, 18. Kavita Behal’s nephew Manik Tandon (in his 20s) from Abohar in Fazilka district, and Sapna Hans, 55, from Moga, also lost their lives. Sapna Hans had travelled to Vrindavan along with her husband and relatives a day after celebrating her wedding anniversary. Asha Midha, 55, of Bhiwani in Haryana, also died in the mishap.

Sapna’s husband, Anil Hans, was travelling in a second boat along with his niece, Neha Hans, which did not meet with any accident, and all its passengers remained safe. Sapna Hans’s other relatives, Saroj Rani and Reema Hans, who were in the ill-fated boat, sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Asha Midha had joined the journey after coordinating with relatives based in Ludhiana. She had boarded the bus on Friday morning from Murthal in Sonipat when the buses carrying passengers from Ludhiana reached there, according to her relatives. Notably, two buses carrying devotees from Ludhiana, Jagraon, and nearby areas had departed from Jagraon on Thursday night and were scheduled to return on Monday night. Asha Midha, from Bhiwani, had come to stay with her married daughter in Sonipat on Thursday morning before boarding the bus early Friday.

Initial findings and eyewitness accounts suggest that none of the passengers aboard the ill-fated boat were wearing life jackets, and many did not know how to swim. The passengers were reportedly chanting bhajans as they were heading towards the Devraha Baba temple when the boat capsized in the Yamuna. As per the preliminary findings, overloading and a lack of basic safety measures are suspected to have contributed to the tragedy.

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Meanwhile, authorities have stated that search operations will continue until all missing persons are accounted for.