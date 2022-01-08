Health secy reviews Covid arrangements in UT: ‘Take ownership, decide at your level’

While reviewing arrangements for the COVID surge, UT Health Secretary Yashpal Garg Friday directed officials to take ‘ownership’ unlike the second wave “where a file during certain emergency took two to three days to pass even when the file had to move to the adjoining chamber”. He stated that though action wasn’t taken that time, responsibility shall be fixed this time.

In his orders, he stated, “During the second wave, the undersigned (Health Secretary) observed that in some urgent matters, the files were kept on moving downward/upward. Though all concerned officers were sitting in the same complex, the file for procurement of emergency procurement was moving with less than normal speed and sometime it took two-three days to reach the adjoining chamber.

Considering the emergent situation, such slow processing of file for procurement of life saving drug is not acceptable and there should be an ownership concept for each matter instead of just pushing the file

upward/downward. At that occasion the matter was closed without any action but now in case of any such instance, responsibility will be fixed for strict action (against) the concerned officers,” he specified.

Garg directed all the officers to take immediate appropriate decisions as per the ground situation without any hesitation.

“In case of any emergency and non-availability of the undersigned, the decisions of the level of undersigned may also be taken by the concerned officer at his/her level and approval of the undersigned may be subsequently obtained on ex-post facto basis, on very next day,” he stated.

Garg said that the COVID infection is spreading in the city at an alarming speed and it is expected that number of infected persons may be many times more than the infections during second wave peak in April/ May 2021.

“There is need to remain extra cautious and immediately take required actions without waiting for specific directions,” he stated.

Sorabh Arora has been made the overall incharge of proper functioning of all the mini-COVID care centres in Chandigarh. He needs to regularly interact with the organisers and visit the mini-COVID care centres and ensure required arrangements there. “The officers deployed during the second wave to be again put on the job and, if required, additional staff may also be deployed to ensure that there are no issues with the functioning of the mini-COVID care centres,” Garg stated.

Dr V K Nagpal, Medical Superintendant, GMSH-16, in co-ordination with Sorabh Arora, has to ensure regulation of admission of patients to the mini-COVID care centres, list of medicines which are required to be kept at the centres, periodic visit by doctors for guidance, arrangements of ambulance to shift the patients to appropriate hospital, in case their condition deteriorates (subject to availability of beds).

Similarly, Jagjit Singh has been made the overall incharge of supply and use of medical oxygen to private hospitals. He has to co-ordinate with all the private health care institutions regarding supply of medical oxygen.

“In case of shortage of medical oxygen at any particular private hospital, the immediate arrangements to be made from other private hospital or government hospital to overcome the emergency. If need arises, he may fix quota of each of the private hospital on the lines of quota fixed during second wave. He need to immediately start visiting the private health care facilities to ensure that there is no diversion/wastage of the medical oxygen. The officers deployed during the second wave to be again put on the job and if required additional staff may also be deployed to ensure that there are no issues with the supply of oxygen to the private hospitals,” the Health Secretary ordered.

Rajeev Singla, Chief Engineer, Chandigarh Housing Board, will be the overall incharge to supervise and monitor the movement of medical oxygen from the point of generation/refilling to the health facility (both private and government).

It was said that in case of any scarcity of medical oxygen in the city, he needs to ensure that the liquid medical oxygen provided to the private refilling vendors, out of the UT quota, is utilised to refill the medical oxygen cylinders health care institutions within Chandigarh (both in government and private sector) only and there is no diversion.

The official has been directed that all the oxygen generators plants located within the UT Chandigarh to cater to the need of health institutions within Chandigarh only.