Health Secretary Transferred | Opposition hits out at Mann govt’s Delhi health model: ‘spend thrice the amount of project on publicity’

The Opposition parties in Punjab Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party government, a day after health secretary Ajoy Sharma was shunted out of the department allegedly after he objected to spending of Rs 30 crore on the publicity of mohalla clinics in other states.

Sharma’s transfer out of the health department came ahead of the launch of more ‘aam aadmi clinics’ next week. Sharma was holding the post of health secretary as well as financial commissioner (taxation). He has been transferred out of both these departments, officials said.

However, Chief Secretary V K Janjua termed it as a routine transfer. V K Meena has been given the charge of the health department while Vikas Pratap is the new financial commissioner (taxation).

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira claimed that Sharma was transferred because he refused to approve Rs 30 crore for the promotion of ‘aam aadmi’ clinics.

“This is Delhi’s health model: spend thrice the amount of project on publicity. CM Bhagwant Mann shunts out Health Secretary merely because he refused to sanction Rs 30 crore for publicity of mohalla clinics. They’ve ruined our rural dispensaries for the theatrics and ego of (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal,” Khaira tweeted.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also slammed the AAP government over the transfer of the IAS officer, saying he was shunted out for raising an objection to spending Rs 30 crore on publicity of mohalla clinics.

“This is outright loot and robbery. Rs 10 crore on mohalla clinics and Rs 30 crore on publicity that too outside Punjab. The AAP seems to be resolved to bleed Punjab white. And the officer who objected to it, has been shunted out. Wah Arvind Kejriwal Sahab,” said Warring in a tweet.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also hit out at the AAP government. “Patients being compelled to bring syringes to get injections administered in govt hospitals, but Delhi puppet @BhagwantMann is hell bent on wasting Rs 30 crore on publicizing ‘useless’ #MohallaClinics. And if an officer objects to this sheer wastage, he is shunted out. Big shame,” claimed Badal in a tweet.

