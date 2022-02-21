Health secretary holds status meeting, seeks update projects pending since years

A meeting was chaired by the UT Health Secretary Yashpal Garg to know the status, leading to revelations about the many pending projects. (ANI)

Health projects in Chandigarh on have been on paper for years, with some even getting their detailed project reports pending, while some being stuck at the approval or drawing stage itself. A meeting was chaired by the UT Health Secretary Yashpal Garg to know the status, leading to revelations about the many pending projects.

Here’s a look at the status of various health projects that were announced and what the officials in the meeting told the Health Secretary about the same.

Land at Sarangpur that was earmarked for medical college

In this project, DHS, UT, Dr Suman Singh stated that approval has not been given for the medical college because of the policy of the Central government to have one medical college every district. The Director Principal, GMCH-32, Jasbinder Kaur requested for a DNB academic block, lecture theatre, auditorium, library, hostel, guest house and one shopping complex in that part of land. Further, Kapil Setia, Chief Architect, Chandigarh, informed that the said land is a part of the Educity project and it would be better that Dr Suman sends the requirement to the Secretary, Higher Education to include it in the Educity project.

Setting up of Regional Trauma Centre

10 acres of land was allotted in Sector 53, between 2007-2008, which is lying unutilised. When inquired why the project is pending, details about the file were given, and how it moved for some years and has been lying without progress for the last five years. Kaur, informed that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared in consultation with Dr (Prof) MC Misra, former Director AIIMS, as an external expert. The DPR was then sent to CK Misra, Secretary to Government of India by the then Adviser to the Administration, Chandigarh for seeking approval, so that requisite budget for setting up the Regional Trauma Centre may get sanctioned from the Government of India. She stated that as per a verbal discussion with the previous director, it had been kept pending (until further orders) and since then there has been no progress in the matter. Kaur added that there is a need of Regional Trauma Centre on the allotted land, considering that one has not been set up yet in the region. She stated that it should be a state of the art facility where situations like natural/manmade disasters, road accidents and other sudden medical needs can be taken care of. She also requested for a helipad and landing of air taxi facility to be provided, if possible. It was then decided that a self-contained note on the file be put up by Kaur for the project to move ahead.

Mother and Child Care Centre, Block K, GMCH-32

Chief Architect Setia informed in the meeting that client approval has been received from GMCH-32 in this project. Final drawings will be provided by the Architecture Wing, UT Chandigarh within 15 days. Engineering Department, UT Chandigarh has been asked to provide the requisite details to architecture wing on priority, it was stated in the meeting.

Emergency Trauma Centre in GMCH-32

Kaur stated that the work has already started, but with an expenditure of Rs 6.5 Crore, the physical progress is about 10 per cent. Considering that the physical progress is very slow compared to the timelines for completion of the project, the Engineering Department will now be asked to increase the pace of work.

Setting up of Advanced Infectious Diseases Centre

Kaur informed that the approval from UT Administrator for the setting up of Advanced Infectious Diseases Centre instead of a Sports Injury Centre has been conveyed to Chief Architect Setia and CB Ojha, Chief Engineer, UT. Setia, however, said that they need scope of work to finalise the proposal. Kaur informed that a committee has been constituted for this purpose, which will give its report by February 28, 2022 and, thereafter, the scope of work will be conveyed to the Architecture Wing.

Multi-Level Parking in GMCH-32

Kaur stated in the meeting that a feasibility report was received from the Engineering Department and the same was sent to the Architecture Wing. Setia informed that it would be examined, which means that the project will still remain pending for quite some time.

Super Speciality Services in Block F

The project of Super Speciality Services is also stuck for approval on the file. Kaur informed that a DPR was prepared previously and she needs to go through it before taking any decision. Thereafter, it will be sent to the Architecture Wing for their approval, it was stated in the meeting.

Hospital at Rehabilitation Colony Maloya

Setia informed that previously there was a plan to construct a hospital at Maloya, but it could not be taken ahead. It was then that Dr suman suggested that there is a need for atleast 50 bedded hospitals, either at Maloya or at Dhanas where most of the families have been shifted under the Rehabilitation programme. Setia suggested that it can be planned out of the four acres of land parcel at Dhanas for public facilities. Dr Suman then added that the planning should be done on at least two acres of land to better accommodate the required facilities. She suggested that the land where a hospital was being considered at Maloya, previously, should be utilised for an upscale health and wellness centre. She further suggested that Infosys has agreed to spend about Rs 5 Crore to create a health facility in the rehabilitation colonies. Setia agreed to plan the centre and the same be shared with Infosys to take the project ahead.