Health secretary finds staff missing during inspection of Chandigarh Ayush dispensary

Chandigarh Health Secretary during a visit to an Ayush dispensary in the Union Territory Thursday found two officials missing while malaria staff registering their attendance manually instead of mandated biometric system.

Health Secretary Yashpal Garg Garg sought an explanation from the officials who were absent and instructed the other officials to list the duo’s files undersigned by the director, health services for appropriate action.

On non-usage of the biometric system, Garg said, “The in-charge of the Malaria cell should explain why the staff are yet to be registered on the biometric attendance system. If there was an issue, the higher authorities should have been informed.”

A statement issued by the administration said the health secretary also ensured that “all the contract/out-sourced staff (at all health facilities under the Chandigarh administration), who are yet to be registered on the Bio-Metric Attendance System, need to be registered immediately…prior to release of salary/wages for the month of November 2022. Statement of Bio-Metric Attendance of each month to be uploaded on the official WhatsApp group by the fifth day of the next month positively”.

During the inspection, Garg also observed that since the dispensary opens at 9 am, the cleaning and sweeping should have been completed earlier so that by the time the patients and doctors arrive, everything is in place and there is no delay in starting the OPD services.

The statement added, “Most of the AYUSH staff were already there…Dr Rajiv Kapila, MO in-charge, also reached at about 8.55 am and except one Mehtab, an ANM, all the AYUSH staff had reached by 9 am. The ANM came at about 9.10 am and explained the reason for the delay as a parent teaching meeting of her child which seems satisfactory and no action is needed. Punctuality of the AYUSH staff during the surprise inspection was found to be quite impressive.”