scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Health secretary finds staff missing during inspection of Chandigarh Ayush dispensary

While Yashpal Garg sought for an explanation from the officials who were absent, he instructed the other officials to list the duo’s files undersigned by the director, health services for appropriate action.

Chandigarh Heath Secretary finds two staff members missing at a dispensary, orders action.

Chandigarh Health Secretary during a visit to an Ayush dispensary in the Union Territory Thursday found two officials missing while malaria staff registering their attendance manually instead of mandated biometric system.

Health Secretary Yashpal Garg Garg sought an explanation from the officials who were absent and instructed the other officials to list the duo’s files undersigned by the director, health services for appropriate action.

On non-usage of the biometric system, Garg said, “The in-charge of the Malaria cell should explain why the staff are yet to be registered on the biometric attendance system. If there was an issue, the higher authorities should have been informed.”

A statement issued by the administration said the health secretary also ensured that “all the contract/out-sourced staff (at all health facilities under the Chandigarh administration), who are yet to be registered on the Bio-Metric Attendance System, need to be registered immediately…prior to release of salary/wages for the month of November 2022. Statement of Bio-Metric Attendance of each month to be uploaded on the official WhatsApp group by the fifth day of the next month positively”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh KulkarniPremium
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh Kulkarni
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock

During the inspection, Garg also observed that since the dispensary opens at 9 am, the cleaning and sweeping should have been completed earlier so that by the time the patients and doctors arrive, everything is in place and there is no delay in starting the OPD services.

More from Chandigarh

The statement added, “Most of the AYUSH staff were already there…Dr Rajiv Kapila, MO in-charge, also reached at about 8.55 am and except one Mehtab, an ANM, all the AYUSH staff had reached by 9 am. The ANM came at about 9.10 am and explained the reason for the delay as a parent teaching meeting of her child which seems satisfactory and no action is needed. Punctuality of the AYUSH staff during the surprise inspection was found to be quite impressive.”

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 05:45:26 pm
Next Story

Karnataka government grants in-principle approval for Bengaluru Metro phase 3

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement