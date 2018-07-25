Health ministry invites PM to lay foundation of 2 PGI projects

Prime Minister Office has been conveyed about the invitation. (File Photo) Prime Minister Office has been conveyed about the invitation. (File Photo)

The Union Health Ministry has informed the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) that it has written to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), inviting PM Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of the hospital’s two major projects.

An Advanced Mother and Child Centre and Advanced Neurosciences Centre are coming up at the PGI. A senior PGI official said on Tuesday that the Union Health Ministry recently sought details about the two projects. “We have been informed that they (ministry) have taken up the matter with the PMO,” said the senior official. He, however, said that there is no fresh information from the PMO, whether the invitation has been accepted.

Earlier, at two occasions, the stone-laying ceremony was cancelled after last moment changes in the programme by the Union Health Ministry. Union Health Minister J P Nadda was scheduled to arrive in Chandigarh for the stone laying. The PGI, earlier this year, was also exploring if the PM could agree to attend the foundation ceremony during Governor’s conference scheduled in Chandigarh in May. But, the conference was shifted to Delhi by the President’s office. Govt to set up Cancer Care Centre in Ambala

Haryana Health Minister Anil VIj said Tuesday that state’s first government Cancer Care Centre to be set up at Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, would benefit around 50 lakh people of nearby areas. Vij stated this while laying the foundation stone of the Rs 56 crore-worth centre at Ambala Cantt Tuesday. “The construction agency has been directed to complete the work by February 2019. The centre will have all facilities for cancer patients, including radiography and surgery,” he said.

