Health minister thanks medical fraternity during I-Day celebrations

The 75th Independence Day was celebrated with much fervor in the district on Sunday. Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu hoisted the tricolor on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Sidhu said that they will stand with the farmers against draconian anti-farmers laws forcibly imposed by the union government.

Addressing the ceremony held at Shaheed Major Harminderpal Singh (Shaureya Chakra) Government College Phase-6, Sidhu said that despite the apathetic attitude of the union government, the Captain Amarinder Singh-led state government was providing financial assistance to the relatives of farmers of the state, who have sacrificed their lives during the farmers’ agitation besides giving jobs to one family member.

He added that reservation for freedom fighters in allotment of plots in PUDA and GMADA had been increased from 2 to 3 per cent.

“Even, under the new sports policy, there is provision of Rs 2.25 crore for gold medal, 1.5 crore for silver medal and Rs 1 crore for bronze medal in Olympics, but going beyond, we have given Rs 2.51 crore for bronze medal winners players of the Tokyo Olympics,” he added.

Sidhu also thanked health workers and the medial staff for their unparalleled dedication and for valiantly fighting the pandemic. He informed that four new medical colleges were also being operationlised at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

Sidhu also inspected the parade and took salutation from the magnificent march past of four units of Punjab Police, with one NCC contingent from Government College Phase-6 and a Brass Band contingent of Punjab Police Academy Phillaur. Distinguished personalities of various fields were also honoured.