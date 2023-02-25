Health minister urges private hospitals to reserve beds for EWS

In a bid to ensure equal access to the best possible treatment for residents of the state, Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Friday called upon all the private hospitals to work in tandem with the state government. He exhorted them to reserve some beds at their hospitals for the patients of economically weaker section so that they can also avail the healthcare facilities.

While presiding over the session, “Healthcare and Pharmaceutical sector— Evolving Healthcare and Medical Ecosystem: Appraising, Adapting, Affecting Lives”, during the second and concluding day of fifth Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2023 at India School of Business (ISB), Mohali on Friday, Dr Singh said that if anyone catches deadly disease like cancer, it led to push the affected family into impoverished conditions. Sometimes, even the treatment expenses cost their house and lands.

He said that when he started his own hospital, he had nothing to start with, but he had gone from door to door to provide treatment to the needy patients. “I have even provided free treatment to the people at their doorstep, who couldn’t afford the treatment and with their blessings I’ve reached this position that I can make a positive change in the healthcare sector,” he said.

He said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government has already been making concerted efforts to ramp up the healthcare sector, as part of which, 400 Aam Aadmi clinics have been opened on the pattern of Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics.

He added that the state has an accessible healthcare ecosystem of 2000 plus multi-specialty hospitals (23 district, 41 sub-divisional hospitals, 162 CHCs, 400 plus Aam Aadmi clinics, and 524 government Ayurvedic and Unani Dispensaries). Apart from this, a total of 3034 Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) have been operationalised in the state, of which 1570 centres have active telemedicine services.

He said Punjab ranks amongst top 10 states in Health Index Report 2021 by NITI Aayog. Both healthcare and pharmaceuticals have been identified as thrust Sectors by the state government.

Stressing the need to transform the medical education in Punjab, the Cabinet Minister said that Punjab has an active pool of skilled medical professionals bolstered by a robust ecosystem of 12 medical colleges (16 Upcoming), 13 dental colleges, 20 alternative medicine colleges, 150 plus institutes providing diploma/degree in pharma and producing almost 7000 new medical graduates every year.