Health minister inaugurates 100-bed hospital in Mohali

Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu Saturday inaugurated a 100-bed temporary hospital in Phase 6 under the state medical college, B R Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, besides initiating other nine services and projects in virtual mode.

These services include information about birth and death through online portal and obtaining the birth and death certificates through private hospitals, starting attestation of testimonials by the NRI cell through sewa kendras, facility of web portal for obtaining info under RTI, inaugurating new IT block building at Shaheed Major Harminderpal Singh Government College at a cost of Rs 183.87 lakh apart from new premises of Mataur police station and Zirakpur police station, inauguration of Dinosaur Park and Otter House in Chhatbir zoo and laying of foundation stone of sewage treatment plant having 17 MLD capacity at Zirakpur through virtual manner.

During the function held in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan and SSP Satinder Singh, the minister said that Mohali is emerging as a frontline city on the global map in terms of infrastructure. Now multi-national companies from all over the world are setting up business in Mohali because the city has excellent connectivity and a robust road network besides top-notch health and educational facilities. The reputed private and government hospitals are being set up here and also many universities.

Sidhu said that the temporary hospital would cater to the healthcare needs of the people amid possibility of third wave of Covid-19 pandemic. The project would cost Rs 5.67 crore and would comprise eight-bed ICU care and level-2 as well as level-3 care.