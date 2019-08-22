Health insurance scheme launched by Punjab govt biggest fraud: SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday termed the Ayushman Bharat Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojna launched by Punjab government on Tuesday as “the biggest fraud played on 46 lakh families of the state”, saying that the beneficiaries were “deceived by the government with its ill-conceived order of providing the treatment of 124 major diseases only at government health centers”.

In a statement, SAD senior vice president and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said that “the people of Punjab and the state government were well aware of the fact that except a few medical colleges and hospitals situated in big cities, the standard of medical care facilities being provided at government hospitals across the state was not considered satisfactory as these health centers were battling with the acute shortage of faculty, para-medical staff as well as basic infrastructure.”

He added that “In a case of an emergency, the patients have to be taken to a government health center first and if the doctor gives it in writing that they are not medically-equipped for treatment, would they be referred to other big government hospitals.”

The SAD leader said that it was “strange that the government had earmarked government hospitals for treating cases of mental disorders when it was a well-known fact that the government does not have enough doctors in its neurosciences department to tackle the drug addiction problem in the state”.

He said the government has played a cruel joke on the poor “Although, the amount being provided under the Bhagat Puran Singh Insurance scheme was Rs 50,000 during the erstwhile SAD-BJP government, but patients had the freedom to go to any hospital listed in the panel for better treatment,” he disclosed, adding that now they have to go through mental and physical harassment to get a doctor’s referral for treatment at private hospitals.” he said.