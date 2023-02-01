Health in focus: PGI gets Rs 1,923 crore, Rs 73 crore more than last year

For the coming financial year, PGI has been allocated Rs 1,923.10 crore in the Union Budget 2023-24, which is Rs 73.10 crore more than last year’s revised budget estimates. The highest allocation was for the creation of capital assets with Rs 343.10 crore.

In the previous year, Rs 270 crore was provided under this head. The grant-in-aid for salaries and the budget estimate under the grant-in-aid (general), remains the same as the previous year — Rs 1300 crore and Rs 270 crore, respectively. As much as Rs 10.00 crore was allocated under the budget of Head GIA (SAP) and the proposed amount was Rs 2250 crore for this year.

Kumar Abhay, PGIMER financial advisor, said, “This is the initial allocation and as per our past experience we always get required funds under Supplementary Grants (November/December) based on the expenditure pattern and new developments, like new recruitments, projects, etc. during the year.”

In 2023, several projects at PGI, starting from the setting up of the Satellite Centre of PGI at Sangrur (Punjab). The building construction work is complete and the process for procurement of equipment has been initiated and is at various stages of procurement. The recruitment of manpower for the operation of the centre is underway and the centre is expected to be functional by early 2023. Around 90 per cent of work of the building construction of the 300-bed Neuroscience Centre at PGI has been completed. The tenders of specialised services have been invited and are under process, and the project is expected to be commissioned by June 2023.

Tenders for the work of setting up of 300-bed Satellite Centre of PGI at Una, Himachal Pradesh were opened in November 2022 and the

execution of work is expected to begin by the first quarter of 2023. The MBBS programme at PGI, says it will begin this year and will be a huge boost for medical education in this part of the world. New labs, classrooms, curriculum, the Institute is working hard to fill posts and mitigate the resource crunch.” This year, the new Hospital Information System 2 will be fully operational, improving services and budget sanctions have been received for the geriatric centre and critical care centre.