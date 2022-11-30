Health for all: Nirogi Haryana kicks off in Panchkula

Nirogi Haryana project was launched across the state on Tuesday, with the initial phase, of the project beginning in the District Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. The project was inaugurated by Gian Chand Gupta, Haryana Speaker and Kulbhushan Goyal, Panchkula Mayor. According to Dr Mankirat Murara, nodal officer, Civil Surgeon, Panchkula, the urban enlisted Antyodaya population would be covered under this scheme.

“All Antyodaya enlisted families whose income is under 1,80,000 per annum are the beneficiaries for a comprehensive free health check-up followed by required treatment,” Dr Mankirat said.

The enlisted beneficiaries are approached by the ANM/ASHA of the health department in their respective areas and handed over an ‘amantran patra’ to visit their health facilities on the date as informed.

The beneficiaries have been divided into six categories age-wise and each category has a different coloured OPD card, with eight pages each.

The age categories are 0 to 6 months, 6 to 59 months, 6 to 18 years, 18 to 40 years, 40 to 60 years, and above 80 years.

The health check-up includes a complete general physical examination including physical measurements (head circumference etc.), height, weight, pulse, BP, dental, and eye examination.

The mandatory lab tests are done for each beneficiary as enlisted category wise and specific lab tests are also done as advised by the examining doctor, designated for this scheme.

The report of lab tests will be conveyed within the next two working days by e-Upchaar or by the ASHA/ANM to the patient, area-wise.

“Any treatment if prescribed by the doctor would be provided free from the health facilities. We have been working really hard for the last 10 days to launch this scheme and the health check-ups will help detect diseases like diabetes, cancer, BP, malnutrition among children, and while some tests are mandatory, we are free to conduct more if we feel the need. The scheme will help check the increasing disease burden, and we will be taking the help of employees of other health programmes to maximise the benefit of the scheme,” said Dr Mankirat.

Gradually the scheme would be enrolled in various dispensaries, health and wellness centres in the remote rural areas of the district, and 51 health facilities in district Panchkula have been allocated to enlisted Antyodaya families.

The total estimated Antyodaya population of Panchkula is about 1,82,354 beneficiaries from about 42,000 families.

The entire data is proposed to be saved online to assess the disease burden as well as the earliest detection and required management by the government health facilities.