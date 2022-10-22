‘Health wali Diwali’: Gifting ideas change in a post-Covid Tricity

As city and surrounding areas celebrate Diwali without restrictions after a hiatus of two years, gifting trends have changed in the post Covid scenario. From gym memberships to diet and fitness packages, literacy programmes to salon packages and immunity boosting drinks, people across the city have found innovative ways of gifting loved ones this Diwali. While some people are giving hand-made paintings, others are choosing appliances. However, a lot of people are choosing to focus on the health of their loved ones due to the pandemic.

Preeti who runs an aerobics and fitness centre said, “There are people who are going to join my class from November 1 as they have been gifted a fitness package at my centre. Some have been given a three month package and some a six month one. I believe post Covid, there has been a tectonic shift towards fitness and people feel this is the best gift one can give. Even the other person is happy to accept it”.

Shreya Goel who runs chain of diet clinics, said, “I feel it is ‘health wali Diwali’ or ‘nutrition wali Diwali this year. This Diwali, after Covid, without restrictions, is very different and people have are focusing on health. Many are giving diet packages as gifts. People are really aware in the Tricity. These gifts are being liked by people a lot. They feel it is something beneficial”.

Emerging stories about adulterated food items are also contributing to healthy gifting ideas. “It is not just that people have become health-conscious post Covid. A lot of adulteration in sweets is being reported these days. People are now choosing fruits, like a crate of apples, over sweets,” Brij Mohan, a trader based in Sector 26 grain market said.

‘Handmade gifts are valuable’

Justice (retd) MMS Bedi has made hand-made paintings for his loved ones. He said, “Those who value hand-made gift will cherish these a lot. I gave a choice to my loved ones to select any painting of their choice. An artist feels happy when his work is appreciated by friends. Even last Diwali, I gifted 50 paintings. All my friends in USA, UK, Dubai, Germany have my paintings adorning their walls”.

He added, “When you make the painting yourself, it becomes valuable. Because it is an art, you have put in your time, emotions and heart into it”.

Lighting others’ Diwali

Rohit Ajmani, who runs a firm, Idea Clan, stated that he gifted “a literacy programme to lighten up lives of the underprivileged students. This NGO in Maharashtra finds underprivileged children who don’t have enough means to study on their own. They provide notebooks, copies, laptops and stationery. We donated Rs 10,000 to every family friend or client of ours so that they can further lighten up the lives of these children by providing them necessary things,” Ajmani said.

Advertisement

He added, “I personally feel that this is the best gift you can give to someone and if everyone gifts this, we will be able to educate those children who are unable to get education. Gifting sweets, chocolates is just like distributing calories which will harm you”.

Dr Charanjit Singh, an engineering professional, said he has developed a multipurpose trolley especially for Diwali, as an innovative gift idea. “I feel a gift is a gesture of the fact that you spared a thought for the person and you care for them. I developed this multi-use trolley which can carry 80 kg weight. It can also be used for lifting cylinders, prevents back pain and has many usages,” Dr Charanjit Singh said.

Dr Rohit Rampal from Panchkula, a professor at State University of New York, Plattsburg, said that he has decided to send a significant online donation to the Institute for Blind, Sector 26, Chandigarh this Diwali. “A smile on the face of the students is sufficient to lighten up our Diwali,” he said.

Advertisement

Harpreet Kaur from Sector 46 said that she is gifting miniature plants to her friends and relatives. “Everyone sends out sweets and dry fruits which last only for the Diwali season whereas these indoor plants are long lasting and give out positive vibes. Gifts like these are remembered life long,” Kaur said.