Health dept teams collect sweetmeat samples in Mohali district

Teams from the district health department on Thursday started collecting samples for testing from sweetshops ahead of the festive season, with offcials warning of strict action against shopkeepers in case any prohibited chemical was found .

On Thursday, teams led by Dr Reena Gogia carried out checking in different areas of Mohali, Kharar and Derabassi sub-divisions in the district and collected 10 samples of sweets and three samples to check whether chemicals used in the sweets adhered to guidelines under Food Safety rules.