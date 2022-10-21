scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Health dept teams collect sweetmeat samples in Mohali district

On Thursday, teams led by Dr Reena Gogia carried out checking in different areas of Mohali, Kharar and Derabassi sub-divisions in the district

Teams from the district health department on Thursday started collecting samples for testing from sweetshops(Express Photo By Pavan Khengre/Representational)

Teams from the district health department on Thursday started collecting samples for testing from sweetshops ahead of the festive season, with offcials warning of strict action against shopkeepers in case any prohibited chemical was found .

On Thursday, teams led by Dr Reena Gogia carried out checking in different areas of Mohali, Kharar and Derabassi sub-divisions in the district and collected 10 samples of sweets and three samples to check whether chemicals used in the sweets adhered to guidelines under Food Safety rules.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 08:55:11 am
