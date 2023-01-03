Health dept steps up Covid testing, vaccination in Mohali district

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in some countries, including China and the USA, the health department has increased testing and vaccination in government health institutions across the district.

Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur and Covid Testing nodal officer Dr Harmandeep Kaur said that on the instructions of the Punjab government, COVID-19 testing has been accelerated during the last 15 days.

They said that 923 tests were performed in the first week of December 2022, 941 in the second week, 1,299 in the third week and 1,616 in the fourth week. A total of 10,23,539 Covid tests have been performed in the district so far.

They added that the district residents are being sensitised through different means that they should get a Covid test if they have persistent cough, cold, fever etc.

At present, Covid samples are being taken in District Hospital Mohali, Sub-Divisional Hospitals at Kharar and Derabassi, Community Health Centres in Kurali, Dhakoli, Lalru, Banur and Primary Health Centres at Gharuan and Boothgarh. They said that Covid testing in government health institutions is free and anyone can go there and give a sample.

District Immunisation Officer Dr Girish Dogra said that no case of new variant of COVID-19 has been reported in Punjab yet, but seeing the potential danger, the COVID-19 vaccination has also been accelerated.

He said, “People who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid or who have not had a second and precautionary dose should get vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccine is being provided free of cost in various government health institutions across the district. People can go to the nearest health facility and get vaccinated.”