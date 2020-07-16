Health dept closes pvt hospital’s OPD after staff members test positive, 12 new cases in Mohali

At Sohana Hospital in Mohali. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi. At Sohana Hospital in Mohali. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi.

As many as 12 Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Mohali on Wednesday, taking the tally to 456, with 160 active cases.

Till now, the district has reported nine Covid-related deaths. The district health department temporarily suspended the OPD of a private hospital in Sohana, after nine COVID-19 cases were reported from the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan informed that 12 coronavirus cases surfaced in the district on Wednesday, while eight people who recovered from the disease were discharged from hospital.

The positive cases include four women staff members of Sohana Hospital, a 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman from Phase IX, a 32-year-old man from Phase X, 30-year-old man from Phase 1, 52-year-old man from GTB Nagar Kharar, 40- year-old woman from from Paradise Apartment Mohali, 29-year-old woman from Sector 71 and a 52-year-old woman from Kharar.

Coronavirus Explained Coronavirus numbers explained: 1 million cases likely to be reached today

Coronavirus vaccine: The progress made so far by Moderna, Oxford University

How to detect coronavirus in diluted gargle samples Click here for more

The discharged patients include a 37-year-old man from Gillco Kharar, 29-year-old woman from Sector 80, 20-year-old from Majat, 46-year-old man from Sunny Enclave Kharar, 37-year-old woman from Baltana, 33-year-old man from Sector 91 Mohali, 43-year-old woman from Sector 104 Mohali and a 48-year-old man from Lohgarh.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said that a total of 13 cases have been reported from Sohana Hospital, out of which five were reported on Wednesday. He added that the patients who were not in serious condition were asked to home quarantine.

“As of now we have directed to close the OPD on a temporary basis, four cases from other districts were also reported from the hospital,” Dr Manjeet Singh said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd