Health department conducts checking at Zirakpur grocery shops

The team also inspected the vegetables being sold on carts and rehris. (File) The team also inspected the vegetables being sold on carts and rehris. (File)

A team led by the District Health Officer (DHO) on Saturday visited Metro, a major shopping center and hub of grocery stores in Zirakpur, to ensure hygienic and quality food items supply in the area.

DHO Dr Subhash Sharma said that he checked the quality and expiry of the food items and apprised the shopkeepers about the precautions to be taken for safety and standard of the food items.

“During the visit, it was observed that the customers were being allowed to enter only after thermal scanning at the entrances of big stores. In addition, the rules for keeping necessary distance from each other in stores and shops were also being followed,” he said.

The team also inspected the vegetables being sold on carts and rehris. Shopkeepers and street vendors were directed to wear gloves and masks and not allow anyone to enter the shops without mask.

The shopkeepers were also briefed on the Food Safety Act. They were asked to sell pure and unadulterated items and also to pay special attention to cleanliness. The DHO said that checking was not meant to harass anyone but to ensure that clean and quality food items were being made available to people.

“Shop owners, delivery staff and customers must wear cloth masks at all times. The mask should also be worn even if the purchase of groceries or collection of an order takes a fraction of time. It should be worn in a manner that it snuggly covers the nose as well as the mouth. Cloth masks should be washed with soap and water daily after use,” he added.

The DHO further said that shop owners and delivery staff should not handshake. All should follow strict social distancing measures and maintain a minimum distance of one meter amongst them at all times. The customers and delivery staff were advised to strictly adhere to the social distancing circles or markings made by shopkeepers outside their shop. All should wait patiently for their turn and avoid crowding at all costs, he added.

