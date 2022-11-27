scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Health check-up once every year a must says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that health check-up of every citizen of the state must be done at least once a year and a scheme called - Mukhyamantri Parivar Swasthya Parikshan - has been formulated for this.

Khattar said that in the first phase, the state government will start this scheme from antyodaya families having annual incomes up to Rs 1.80 lakh.

President Droupadi Murmu will formally launch the – Mukhyamantri Parivar Swasthya Parikshan – scheme during her visit to Kurukshetra on November 29.

Khattar said that in the first phase, the state government will start this scheme from antyodaya families having annual incomes up to Rs 1.80 lakh. In the first phase, the health checkup of the members of such families will be done and after that, in the next phase, all the other sections will be covered by making this scheme universal.

In other announcements, the CM said that subsidies are being given to the industrial units of the NCR to make a shift from coal to natural gas, CNG, and PNG.

“Giving 50 per cent of VAT on natural gas, 30 percent grant is also given on capital investment. The Central Government should also cooperate in this so that we can reduce pollution in the NCR region. Along with this, demand has also been made to increase the supply of CNG and PNG,” he said.

Khattar informed that the ‘Mera Pani – Meri Virasat’ scheme is being implemented in Haryana to save water. Rs 700 crore has been spent on this scheme last year. “Under the scheme, Rs 7000 per acre is given to the farmers who do not sow paddy, so an amount of Rs 700 crore has been spent on that because one lakh acres area of paddy has been reduced in the state and other alternative crops have been grown. The central government should cooperate to take the benefits of these schemes to the masses.”

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 08:06:53 am
