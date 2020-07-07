Health authorities’ interim inspection still finds shortcomings, hospital seeks 3 more days to comply with suggestions

The notice had also asked the hospital to explain its policies of crowd management.(Express Photo) The notice had also asked the hospital to explain its policies of crowd management.(Express Photo)

A week after they inspected the Alchemist Hospital in Sector 21 — where three doctors, a nurse and at least three patients had tested positive for Covid-19 within two weeks — and issued a showcause notice, Panchkula health authorities on Monday conducted a second inspection, and found that some instructions had still not been complied with.

The private hospital has sought time till July 9 to comply with all the suggestions.

Sources said that even though the hospital has been able to manage some of its crowd by building a shed outside for attendants, it has still not been able to implement all plans as suggested by the health department.

The showcause notice was issued by the health department in light of “shortcomings found upon inspection at the private hospital”.

The notice had also asked the hospital to explain its policies of crowd management among other things. It had also suggested a decrease in footfall and better crowd management.

“Today’s inspection was important as the private hospital now knows that it needs to implement the changes and that we will not let such incidents slip by. It is fair that they have asked for three more days to implement all changes but an interim inspection was necessary,” said a senior official of the health department. A final report will be submitted by the inspection team soon as well.

Three more test positive in district

Meanwhile, three more persons tested positive in the district on Monday. All of them are contacts of Covid patients.

They include a 47-year-old man, a resident of Sector 7 who had visited a private hospital and tested from a private lab.

The patient self-reported to the Alchemist on Monday and is seeking treatment there.

A 33-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 18, also tested positive. She is among seven who tested positive from the same workplace in Chandigarh.

She has been isolated at the civil hospital while her family of 8 has been home isolated and will be sampled Tuesday.

Another case is that of a 53-year-old man, a resident of sector 16. He is a contact of a Chandigarh-based doctor who had tested positive earlier.

