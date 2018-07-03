Heads roll in police after Punjab Cabinet ministers see red

Punjab police officials were dismissed from service over serious allegations of pushing women into drugs by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh himself. Punjab police officials were dismissed from service over serious allegations of pushing women into drugs by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh himself.

AFTER AN outcry by Cabinet ministers against the Punjab Police’s role in tackling the drug menace during Monday meeting, heads have started rolling in the force with the immediate dismissal of a DSP and a Head Constable and transfer of controversial Moga SSP.

While Moga SSP Rajjit Singh was transferred as Commandant, Fourth CDO Batallion, Mohali, DSP Daljit Singh Dhillon was dismissed from service over serious allegations of pushing women into drugs by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh himself. Head Constable Inderjit Singh was dismissed by the Jalandhar Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar.

Rajjit had earlier been questioned by STF chief ADGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu, for allegedly patronising Inspector Inderjit Singh, arrested in 2017 with four kg heroin, Dhillon had been placed under suspension four days ago following charges of pushing a Ludhiana girl into drug abuse. Inderjit (different from the arrested and dismissed Inspector of the same name) had been under suspension since September 2017 in the wake of similar charges by a Jalandhar woman, who had also accused him of sexual exploitation on the pretext of marriage.

The action against the three officials came after Cabinet ministers pointed out that the government was losing the game of perception as it was appearing to be going soft on police personnel linked to the illegal trade in drugs.

Sources said the CM told DGP Suresh Arora and Home Secretary NS Kalsi to start dismissal procedings against Rajjit also. Action against him is expected in 2-3 days. Sources said Amarinder asked Arora and Kalsi to get a copy of the STF report on Rajjit and initiate dismissal on the basis of that report.

Rajjit had moved the High Court, alleging that he was being framed due to department politics. Subsequent to this, the court formed an SIT under DGP (HRD) SK Chattopadhyaya. Since then Rajjit has been continuing as SSP Moga despite opposition from ministers especially Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

‘Questionable’ replacement

Even as Rajjit was shifted from Moga, the officer posted in his place, Kamaljit Singh Dhillon, also faced an inquiry in a case pertaining to cancellation of a case of drug smuggling against three junior colleagues. The case dates back to September 2013. The Punjab Bureau of Investigation (PBoI) had initiated an inquiry against Dhillon, who was SSP Moga and Harjit Singh Pannu, posted as Superintendent of Police, with Dhillon at that time.

The case pertained to recovery of 168 kg of poppy husk from three police personnel. The recovery was videographed. The cops, including ASI Jarnail Singh, and two Head Constables Jasbir Singh and Devinder Singh posted at Nathuwala West police post in Moga were dismissed from service after recovery of poppy husk from their possession. The inquiry against Dhillon was for not pursuing the FIR against the three. Inspector-General L K Yadav, who probed the case was not available for comment. Sources said inquiry report submitted to DGP Punjab by Yadav several months ago had indicted Dhillon and other cops involved in the case. DGP Suresh Arora was not available for comments either.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App